WWE: It's been 20 years since Chris Jericho beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night

Chris Jericho had arguably the biggest night of his WWE career twenty years ago today when he beat both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night.

The Invasion storyline had finished at the Survivor Series 2001 PPV event, with Team WWF taking the win and destroying the ECW and WCW Alliance.

Vengeance 2001 would see the crowning of an Undisputed WWE Champion, with the WWE and WCW Championships being unified.

There was a four-man tournament to determine the Undisputed Champion in WWE, with The Rock, Stone Cold, Kurt Angle and Jericho all challenging to be the first-ever Champion in the new lineage.

Jericho would defeat The Rock and then Steve Austin in the final to take both the WWE and WCW Championships, being the first man in history to unify the belts.

Here's the full card from Vengeance 2001:

The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq) vs Billy and Chuck

Scotty 2 Hotty and Albert vs Christian and Test

WWF Intercontinental Championship Match - Edge (c) vs William Regal

WWE Tag Team Championship Match - The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) (c) (with Stacy Keibler) vs Big Show and Kane

WWE Championship Match - Stone Cold Steve Austin (c) vs Kurt Angle

Jericho would go on to hold the titles until WrestleMania 18, where he faced Royal Rumble 2002 winner Triple H in the main event.

The feat of taking out arguably the two biggest stars of all time is something that Jericho carried throughout his WWE career, still mentioning the massive night even a decade after.

