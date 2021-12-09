Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen has gone on the offensive ahead of the final Formula 1 race of the season with him saying he feels he is being treated differently when it comes to penalties and stewards' decisions right now.

The Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton will renew and resolve their season-long championship fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi as the curtain comes down on one of the most memorable campaigns the sport has ever seen.

And, after a controversial Saudi Arabia GP last time out, the two drivers are locked on points in the championship standings.

Clearly, the grievances for Max from the race in Jeddah are still being felt, too, as he has taken a swipe at decisions that he feels are going against him and not against other drivers in the field:

"The things that I did in terms of defending, two other guys in terms of racing also did, and they didn't even get a mention or a penalty," Verstappen said.

"So I don't understand, because I thought I was just racing hard. What happened for me didn't deserve any penalty, and clearly the other two people who did it, they didn't get one, but clearly it's only me who gets it.

"Of course, fighting at the front, people are a bit more critical I guess, but for me I don't understand.

"At the end of the day, criticism, that's always there.

"But I think from my side, what is unfair [is] that I am treated differently to other drivers.

"Clearly other drivers can get away with it, and I can't. I think that's a bit of a problem here."

In light of the penalties, Max was then asked if he'd change his approach this Sunday:

"To be honest, the only thing I ask is that it's fair for everyone, and clearly that's not the case at the moment.

"But like I said, I don't feel like I was wrong, and clearly, it is not wrong for others, so why should I change when others are allowed to race like that?

"I think everyone should be allowed to race like that.

"Other people do exactly the same thing and they get nothing, because both of us were off the track," Verstappen said.

"We were outside of the white line into Turn 1, and yeah, somehow they judged that it was my fault, which I don't agree with."

Max got two time penalties and a couple of penalty points on his super license for multiple incidents last Sunday and the hope is just going to be the finale this weekend can be settled on track rather than in the stewards' room.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News