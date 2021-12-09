Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend and Hollywood megastar The Rock was officially crowned as the People's Champion at the People's Choice awards.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards featured a number of massive stars winning multiple awards on one of the biggest nights in pop culture.

The Rock was given the People's Champion award on the night, solidifying his claim for all these years that he is in fact truly the People's Champion.

Dwayne Johnson wasn't the only WWE-affiliated winner on the night, with Bad Bunny also taking the Latin Artist of 2021 award during the event.

The Rock Wins at The People's Choice Awards

The Great One has been referring to himself as the People's Champion ever since his initial run as The Rock back in the late 90s.

Although originally meant to be part of a heel gimmick, fans would end up loving the cocky and brash Rock character and it turned Dwayne Johnson into one of the most beloved Superstars in the history of WWE.

Ironically, it is most likely the work that The Rock has put in following his pro wrestling days that has earned him the award of People's Champion. Dwayne Johnson is still a massive box-office name and continues to be one of the best-known celebrities on the planet.

With The Rock still gaining in popularity, it might not be long before we see Dwayne Johnson decide to officially take a run at becoming the next President of the United States of America.

Whilst it felt far-fetched just a few years ago, the idea of The Rock running for office in 2021 doesn't seem like it could be that out of the question!

