Alexia Putellas has praised the quality of the Women’s Super League and says she is not ruling out a move to England at some point in the future.

The Barcelona star won the Women’s Ballon d’Or last week after an exceptional season, which saw her score 18 league goals and help guide the Catalonian side to their first European silverware.

Having collected the award in Paris, Putellas is now in London, ready to take on WSL high-flyers Arsenal in the Women’s Champions League.

Barca beat the Gunners 4-1 at home in the group stages earlier this season and are also top of the Primera Iberdrola, with 12 wins from 12 games.

But despite playing for the best domestic women’s side in the world right now, the Spaniard believes the WSL remains the benchmark for women’s leagues around the world.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Putellas said: “I watch it [the WSL]. It’s lucky because all the games are so readily accessible. In that respect, I think the English league is a role model - if only other leagues were managed like it is.

“It’s a league that is super competitive with great players, full of great teams. Arsenal and Chelsea are probably a step above the rest, but all the teams in the league are competitive.”

Indeed, though the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal lead the way at the top of the English football pyramid, the WSL is far more competitive than Spain’s domestic league.

Barcelona have scored 72 goals and conceded just three in 12 matches so far this season and look set to win the league by a landslide once again.

The midfielder is therefore not discounting a move to England at some point down the line, though she stressed she is content at Barcelona for now.

"I'm happy here and I agree with the club's approach and its project, but who knows? Maybe someday I won't fit here anymore, or maybe my moment will have gone, you never know that. Anyway, the English league is one of the best leagues in the world."

Arsenal host Barcelona at the Emirates on Thursday evening and it’s the Spanish side who understandably enter the match as resounding favourites.

Jonas Eidevall’s team suffered defeat in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday and with only four days to recover against the most lethal team in Europe, his side may have their work cut out.

Barca are currently at the top of Group C on 12 points, while Arsenal sit second with nine. Arsenal need just one point to be assured of qualification for the next round. But to have any chance of doing so in this match, they’ll somehow have to stop Putellas and co. first.

