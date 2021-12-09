Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor suffered a horrific injury during his crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor's left tibia and fibula snapped during the first round of the headline fight in Las Vegas.

Poirier believed that the leg break saved him from an embarrassing second KO loss in a row.

The Louisiana fighter said, per The Sun: "The fight was bad for him. I was in complete control.

"I was going to knock him out. He wasn't going to fight five rounds with me. I saw that look in his eyes of desperation that I saw in Abu Dhabi.

"If his leg hadn't wouldn't have broke, I would have broke his heart".

The Irishman was wheeled out on a stretcher but was adamant he was in control of the fight and would have been victorious had his leg not broken.

McGregor said: "I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding leg of him.

"This is not over. I have to take this outside with him".

Poirier has now won back to back fights against McGregor, meaning he will have a second attempt at taking the lightweight title off Charles Oliviera on December 11th.

After falling short in his first attempt, the 32-year old said: "I would love for the fight to reach that point to where we'll find out (if Oliviera can dig deep) in front of the world.

"That's a goal of mine; to get this fight into deep waters and see who wants it more, who is willing to bleed more.

"Because I know I will, no question about it".

UFC legend Jon Jones sent his good wishes to McGregor but showed concern over his fighting future. He said: "Man, I wonder if he'll ever fight again after this... heal up champ, this is terrible".

For the first time in his career, the Notorious has now lost two UFC fights in a row.

