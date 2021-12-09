Football Manager 2022 Borussia Dortmund: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most interesting teams to manage in Football Manager 2022, so we have the ultimate guide for you to use.

The game has been out for some time now and Dortmund have a number of genuinely exceptional players and are playing in one of the most exciting leagues in the world, the Bundesliga.

Dortmund boast the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Giovanni Reyna, while there is also a pipeline of excellent young players coming through in Germany.

Any managers taking the Dortmund job will have to hit the ground running if they are to beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know about a Dortmund save on Football Manager 2022!

FM22 Borussia Dortmund Team Guide

Here is everything you need to know for your Dortmund save.

Board expectations

Dortmund are expecting you to qualify for the Champions League in your first season.

You’ll also need to reach the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal, along with reaching the first knockout round in the Champions League.

You’re also expected to win the Bundesliga by the 2024/25 season, with the club looking towards big things in the future.

Budget

There’s not a huge amount of money in Dortmund’s coffers but there is enough to strengthen in more than one area.

Transfer budget: £8.55m

Wage budget remaining: £100k p/w

If there were a bid for a major first-team star, you could well raise a massive amount of funds, particularly if Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham move on.

Facilities

Superb training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

Signal Iduna Park is one of the loudest grounds in Europe and holds 81,365 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Erling Haaland

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-captain: Mats Hummels

Assistant manager: Alexander Zickler

Director of Football: Michael Zorc

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 4-3-1-2 formation, here’s the XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Emre Can, Bellingham; Reus; Haaland, Malen.

That’s a really superb side.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Dortmund and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘control possession’, ‘gegenpress’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

No shock here.

Key positions to strengthen

A new goalkeeper would be very welcome, with all of the stoppers at the club having just 2.5* when it comes to current ability.

You could also do with strengthening at full-back, particularly on the right, where Emre Can is the best option, although he can also play in midfield.

It may be difficult if you don’t let any players leave to raise funds.

Youngsters ready for the first team

You’ve got one of the best wonderkids on the game in Youssoufa Moukoko, who has a current ability rating of 2* but a potential ability of 5*. He could become better than Haaland. Not too bad.

Soumaila Coulibaly and Ansgar Knauff both have 4* potential ability, playing at centre-back and on the wing respectively.

Mateu Morey has 2.5* current ability and 3.5* potential ability and could be given minutes in the first-team.

You’ve got some really brilliant young players here.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Marwin Hitz, Roman Burki, Gregor Kobel.

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Felix Passlack, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Marcel Schmelzer, Raphael Guerreiro, Nico Schulz.

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Marius Wolf, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Thorgan Hazard.

Forwards: Reinier, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland.

