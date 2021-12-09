Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out Dillian Whyte if they come face to face in the ring.

The World Boxing Council has ordered Fury to defend his world heavyweight title against Whyte, and the matchup is expected to occur early next year.

Whyte is considered the top challenger for the world heavyweight title and will look to snatch the belt away from Fury, who has held it since 2020.

The heavyweight champion said:

"How many days has he been my mandatory?" Fury joked while chatting with Behind The Gloves. "One! So welcome to the big GK [Gypsy King] world.

"The outcome will always be the same. I'll knock him out if this fight happens. Get the date, whatever it says, I'll train for that fight, and I'll turn up".

He continued: "I've known Dillian a long time, we go back a long way, and he's improved a lot over the last few years".

However, the fight is not set in stone as talks are still ongoing that Anthony Joshua will step aside and let Fury fight Oleksander Usyk.

Should Fury and Usyk fight, the division would have the first-ever undisputed champion in the modern four-belt era.

The fight between Fury and Whyte would likely take place in Cardiff or Manchester. Fury is optimistic about this opportunity; he said: "I love fighting in Vegas, I'm an adopted Las Vegas person, they call me 'Las Vegas T', but if it's going to be in England, that's fantastic.

"If it's not, there is not much I can do about it".

The 6ft 9in champion will not resume training until the new year as he wants to enjoy the festive period with his family.

He says that camp will start in early February, noting that he only needs six weeks to prepare for the second title defence of his career:

Fury added: "I'm not really reading into it too much before Christmas".

