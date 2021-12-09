Real FIFA 22 FUT Icon Shirts For Sale At Sports Direct

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Retail giants Sports Direct have got together with the developers of FIFA 22 to bring the Ultimate Team (FUT) Icon shirts to life.

Designed by EA Sports, these will be the exact replicas of the kits that can be worn in-game, with both home (white) and away (black) colourways being made available.

Fans of the hugely successful virtual football series, as well as followers of the sport in general, will be able to wear the same shirts as the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Eusebio and many other existing FUT Icons.

As well as this, 'My ID' personalisation options will be offered in Sports Direct's flagship store located in Oxford Street, London, allowing fans to have their respective console gamertags from either PlayStation, Xbox or PC platforms on the back of their shirts.

Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United, is the lead shareholder for the Sports Direct retailer, as well as GAME, which is part of his 'Frasers Group', meaning that this business crossover into gaming makes a lot of sense.

FIFA 22 FUT Icon Shirts

The founder of Hashtag United and Sports Director Ambassador Spencer Owen took part in the unveiling of the two shirts and spoke about his excitement for this collaboration.

“I love it when the worlds of gaming and “real life” sports collide," he said. "It’s amazing that so many icons of football are in FIFA and the fact that I can now wear a FUT ICON shirt from the game in real life, with my own name on it, is very cool!”

There will be two versions of the shirt. One in white, which is recognised as the FUT Icon home shirt, which comes with the unique gold pattern that is on the FUT cards themselves, along with subtle black details and gold trim.

If white is not your colour, then there is a black FUT Icon away shirt that Sports Direct are also stocking, which has gold graphic detailing throughout the entire shirt and with gold trim along the shoulders. Both of these shirts will be priced at £14.99 for adults and £14.99 for juniors.

Sports Direct's chief marketing offer Beckie Stanion revealed how excited she was to be working with one of the world's largest gaming organisations.

“We take pride in being the number one destination for football - whether that’s in the virtual or real world," she said. "Being the first high street retailer to stock the ICONs shirts is just the beginning of an exciting partnership with EA SPORTS, so watch this space for more products and in-store experiences that blur the lines between the real and virtual world for our customers.”

Both shirts can be purchased from Sports Direct's official website or in-store. Customisation is only available in their Oxford Street store.

