Divock Origi has saved Liverpool more times than we can count.

Ever since he headed home that iconic winner in the Merseyside Derby back in 2018, it's felt as though the Belgian striker has come to the Reds' aid whenever they've needed a dramatic goal.

Whether it's rescuing a 5-5 draw against Arsenal or completing a historic Champions League comeback, Origi has an uncanny knack for picking the most desperate of situations to score in.

Origi's penchant for dramatic goals

And despite his first foray into dramatic goals coming more than three years ago now, Liverpool's talisman has been up to his usual tricks this week with two more winners for the Merseyside club.

Most recently, Origi put the icing on the cake of Liverpool's 100% record in their Champions League group with a winning goal at AC Milan, but it wasn't nearly as dramatic as the previous strike.

While Origi had started the European game at the San Siro and found the net in the 55th minute, there was far more carnage when he scored a last-gasp strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lethal off the bench

Summoned off the bench by Jurgen Klopp to do what Origi does best, the 26-year-old proved his 'super sub' status by lashing an injury-time finish past Jose Sa to grab all three points for Liverpool.

There really was an uncanny inevitability to Origi taking the limelight again as Liverpool's hero, going to show that his influence off the bench truly is a valuable tool to Klopp and his staff.

In fact, Jamie Carragher even carried out a Monday Night Football analysis on the Reds' cult hero that demonstrated how his output is actually better for the club when he's coming off the bench.

Let's face it, we've all known a player exactly like that at the club we support whether it's Edin Dzeko, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Olivier Giroud, Javier Hernandez or anyone else with a 'super sub' aura.

Greatest ever Premier League 'super subs'

Naturally, that got us wondering who the most lethal players off the bench in Premier League history might be, and the data gurus over at Transfermarkt have provided the answers.

In fact, they have an entire statistical segment on the greatest ever Premier League 'super subs' with the stoppage-time heroes of English football ranked by their goal tally when they're not starting.

Got it? Right then, well, let's see where Origi himself ranks amongst the finest ever 'super subs' to grace the Premier League by checking out the top 25 by goals scored down below:

(Note: Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Duncan Ferguson and Julian Joachim also make the top 25 on 10 goals too)

Well played, Divock

So, there he is, Mr. Origi sneaking onto the list with as many goals from the bench as Teddy Sheringham with a grand total of 10 strikes. Nice work, Divock.

By our calculations, Origi's off-the-bench goals came against West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Stoke City (x2), Sunderland, Everton (x2), Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolves.

However, there is still a long, long way for Origi to go if he wants to become the greatest 'super sub' that the Premier League has ever seen because Jermain Defoe is miles ahead on 24 goals.

Plus, there are some very impressive substitute specialists between Origi and top spot with everyone from Peter Crouch to Nwankwo Kanu having a reputation for their impactful introductions.

But even if Origi does fall miles short of the record, you can rest assured that for what he lacks in his overall tally, he'll make up for with the importance of the 'super sub' goals that he does produce.

