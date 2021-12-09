AEW: MJF continues to tease WWE move in 2024

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For weeks MJF has been making remarks about the fact that he will be the hottest prospect in professional wrestling by the time his contract is due to expire with AEW in 2024. However, very recently he may have made a few heads turn in regards to WWE rumours.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated MJF talked about the most recent promo battle between Edge and The Miz where his promo with CM Punk was referenced. I this promo Edge says to The Miz that his name lives rent-free in the heads of people and even has people on other shows mentioning his name for cheap pops".

This is a reference to CM Punk referring to MJF as a "less-famous Miz".

In the interview with sports illustrated:

MJF states: " They are just trying to make the show the best they possibly can" following up saying "who knows i might be working with those guys in 2024"

MJF is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW and the whole of professional wrestling at only 25 years old. He has another two or potentially three decades of wrestling in him and his popularity as one of the iconic heels in professional wrestling from his no care attitude, to dirty tactics in the ring as well as his ability to ensure a reaction from the crowd good or bad.

Already feeding with one of professional wrestling most iconic figures in CM Punk and going toe to toe on the microphone MJF is already in the main event picture and very soon could also be in the AEW World Title picture and this superstar status will make him more and more in demand from an array of professional wrestling companies, especially WWE.

You can watch MJF on AEW internationally on FITE TV.

