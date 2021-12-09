Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's not easy being a Barcelona fan right now.

The Spanish giants find themselves 16 points behind their bitter rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, and on Wednesday night they were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in over 20 years.

As a result, the team will be playing in the Europa League after Christmas to cap off what has been a remarkable fall from grace.

Still, you've got to keep your spirits up, haven't you? And that's exactly what one Barcelona fan has tried to do by putting together a hilarious thread on why the Europa League trumps the Champions League.

Taking to Twitter, he started off by claiming that the Europa League anthem is better than the one for the Champions League. In fairness, they're both incredibly catchy, but we'll go with him on that one.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He then went on to claim that the Europa League has more teams in it, making it more difficult to win. You can't argue with his maths.

Further points were made to back up his argument, which included him noting that the Europa League trophy is heavier and that the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never won it, highlighting how hard it is to be successful in the competition. We can't all be specialists in the tournament like Unai Emery.

Barcelona are going through a tricky period in their recent history, and the gap between themselves and the best sides in Europe was there for all to see when Bayern Munich beat them convincingly 3-0 on Wednesday. They hardly laid a glove on the German champions.

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

It's time for the club to start looking forward and thinking about how they can rebuild. This process could all start with the Europa League in 2022, and this particular supporter seems pretty keen on watching his side go all the way to the final in Seville in May.

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

And will he enjoy it as much as the team's Champions League triumphs under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique? Well, we will just have to keep an eye out for his reaction if Barcelona do lift the 15kg trophy in 2022!

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News