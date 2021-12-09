Football Manager 2022 PSG: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG may be one of the most attractive teams to manage on Football Manager 2022 - here is the perfect guide for doing so.

Now, we should say here that the purists may think that you’re cheating by taking over at Parc des Princes, and it’s easy to see why.

PSG have a mammoth transfer budget and three of the very best players in the game: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants will still be aiming to win the Champions League, having never managed to do so, despite their immense spending.

FM22 PSG Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about a PSG save!

Board expectations

In the first season, you’re expected to win Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

In the Champions League, you’re expected to reach the semi-finals but you’re expected to win the trophy by the end of the 2023/24 season.

Budget

PSG have got a fair amount of cash to splash if you do want to bring in reinforcements.

Transfer budget: £38.47m.

Wage budget remaining: -£13.21k p/w

However, you’re in a wage deficit, so you may want to do some fiddling with your budgets to ensure that you can bring new signings in.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Excellent academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

You would expect nothing less.

Stadium

The Parc des Princes sees some unbelievable football and holds 47,926 fans.

Personnel

Key player: Lionel Messi

Captain: Marquinhos

Vice-captain: Not set

Assistant manager: Jesus Perez

Director of Football: Leonardo

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

In a 4-3-3 formation, here’s the XI: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Wijnaldum, Herrera, Verratti; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe.

No Neymar, which is mad, but this is an immense XI!

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for PSG and they’re about what you’d expect.

They’re ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

PSG are expected to control most games so this is little surprise.

Key positions to strengthen

You could do with a genuinely brilliant left-back to strengthen the squad. Juan Bernat has 3* current ability and he’s the best in the position.

Other than that, the squad is ridiculously stacked.

Youngsters ready for the first team

There’s only really one player ready for the first-team in Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, a midfielder who could become as good as Georginio Wijnaldum.

Give him some minutes!

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico.

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Bandiougou Fadiga, Edouard Michut, Ander Herrera.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Rafinha, Neymar, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe.

