Champions League Final 2022: Date, UK Time, Venue, Teams, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The 2022 Champions League Final will be one of the most prestigious sporting events of the year and we have all of the details that you will need to know about this seismic football fixture.

Arguably the biggest game in club football, many of the largest clubs across the continent have competed for this elusive trophy for over 66 years, with this year's occasion being the 67th European Cup Final.

This game will also be the second match of its kind that will take place in Russia, with the 2008 match between Chelsea and eventual winners Manchester United being held at the iconic Luzkniki Stadium in the country's capital, Moscow.

The winners of this match will automatically qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League Group Stage and earn the right to play in both the 2022 Super Cup Final and the 2022 Club World Cup.

Date

The 2022 Champions League Final will be played on Saturday 28th May 2022.

UK Time

The kick-off time is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT.

Venue

Gazprom Arena, St Petersburg, Russia.

Capacity: 67,800

Otherwise known as the Krestovsky Stadium, the Gazprom Arena will house the 2022 Champions League Final and was due to host the elusive fixture the year before, but was inevitably pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

The stadium is the home to the Russian Premier League side, Zenit St Petersburg.

Teams

The two teams that are set to meet in this fixture have yet to be decided. We will have an extensive preview for both sides in this section once both semi-finals have been played out.

The clubs that are still in the UEFA Champions League are as follows:

Manchester City

PSG

Liverpool

Atletico Madrid

Ajax

Sporting CP

Real Madrid

Inter

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Manchester United

Villarreal

Lille

Salzburg

Juventus

Chelsea

Tickets

Tickets for the 2022 Champions League Final are currently not on sale at the time of writing.

UEFA have asked fans to monitor the tickets section of their official website to look out for further news regarding seats or hospitality at the Gazprom Arena.

We will update this section of the article as soon as prices have been made available by the governing body.

