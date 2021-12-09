Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 is in Abu Dhabi this weekend as the sport returns to the Yas Marina circuit for the final round of the world championship.

It's a weekend that will see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton end their championship fight, with them locked on points and coming in on the back of a hugely controversial Saudi Arabia GP.

What's the key info ahead of this weekend, though? We take a look now...

What is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Schedule?

Here's how the sessions will play out this weekend (all times GMT:)

Friday 10th December

FP1: 9:30-10:30

FP2: 13:00-14:00

Saturday 11th December

FP3: 10:00-11:00

Qualifying: 13:00-14:00

Sunday 12th December

Race: 13:00

What TV channel is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show the Grand Prix live on Sunday after striking a deal with Sky.

Are there any live streams of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Similar to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, we're set for a dry and warm weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Friday will see highs of 28C, Saturday 28C and Sunday 27C. There's a 0% chance of rain across the weekend and the only variation in conditions will likely come as day turns to night and the natural cooling effect that will bring.

The race starts with the sun beginning to set and will finish after sundown this weekend and that could mean track temperature swings a fair bit, but air temperature will remain warm enough even after the sun goes down.

