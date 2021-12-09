Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton aims to win his eighth Formula 1 world championship In Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

If Hamilton finishes higher than Max Verstappen, he will win a record-breaking eight world championship.

He’s currently tied with the legendary Michael Schumacher on seven titles.

The 36-year-old has made an incredible comeback throughout the season.

Hamilton was able to close the gap to 14 points after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Before the Brazilian GP, Verstappen had won nine races compared to Lewis’ five.

As we’ve seen in the previous race in Saudi Arabia, we can expect a fiery battle for top spot from the two superstars.

That contest was eventful, there had to be three starts due to two red flags called as Sergio Perez, Nikita Mazepin, George Russell and Mick Schumacher all crashed out.

The two title-challengers held their ground against each other, Verstappen has to go off-track to stay in front of Hamilton, resulting in a five-second time penalty.

The Red Bull driver also tried to give Hamilton space to takeover for going off-road, but it resulted in damaging the Mercedes.

Hamilton was able to take-off in the later stages, his tires outlasted Verstappen’s, giving him a cruise to first place from lap 43.

This will be the first title deciding finale since the 1974 F1 Championship.

Winning this race will undeniably make Hamilton one of the best drivers Formula 1 has ever seen.

It seems Lewis’s dad, Anthony Hamilton, always knew he was destined for greatness after footage emerged from the end of Lewis' rookie season.

“I believe that my son, Lewis Hamilton, is going to be the greatest driver that’s ever hit this business.”

His son proved him right, or at least he made himself one of the best drivers ever with 103 Grand Prix victories, 12 in front of Schumacher.

However, Verstappen dominated in the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP, landing first place and 18.4 seconds faster than Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver was recovering from Covid-19, so it might have affected his performance.

It’s expected for the race to be nerve racking and may put you on the edge of the seat, we’ll see in the upcoming days.



Qualifying will be on at one o’clock on Saturday and the finale will take place at the same time, but on Sunday.

