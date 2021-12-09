Six Nations 2022: Dates, Tickets, Fixtures, Schedule, Table, Results and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rugby fans are waiting for the highly anticipated Six Nations 2022 and we have all the details you need to know around this great event.

Arguably it is one of the biggest sporting tournaments in rugby, and it will see six countries from Europe fight it out to see who can win the group. These countries are England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and France.

Wales won the 2021 Six Nations, but were not able to remain undefeated and pick up the Grand Slam. This year it is all up for grabs with the betting markets finding it very hard to pick an outright winner.

The Six Nations is always an exciting tournament, and there is no doubt that the competition will produce some very entertaining matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Six Nations tournament:

Dates

For those who do not know, the Six Nations will start on Saturday 5th February 2022 and there will be five weeks of fixtures with a couple of breaks in between. The competition will end on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Tickets

For those wondering, you are able to purchase tickets for all these matches. You will have to purchase these tickets off of the site of the federation of the country you want to see the game in.

Here are the federations and their links in full:

Schedule & Fixtures

In the Six Nations, each country plays each other once. Here are the fixtures and schedule in full:

Week 1 of 5:

Saturday 5th February 2022

Ireland vs Wales: 14:15 PM BST in Dublin

Scotland vs England: 16:45 PM BST in Edinburgh

Sunday 6th February 2022

France vs Italy: 15:00 PM BST in Paris

Week 2 of 5:

Saturday 12th February 2022

Wales vs Scotland: 14:15 PM BST in Cardiff

France vs Ireland: 16:45 PM BST in Paris

Sunday 13th February 2022

Italy vs England: 15:00 PM BST in Rome

Week 3 of 5:

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France: 14:15 PM BST in Edinburgh

England vs Wales: 16:45 PM BST in London

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy: 15:00 PM BST in Dublin

Week 4 of 5:

Friday 11th March 2022

Wales vs France: 20:00 PM BST in Cardiff

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland: 14:15 PM BST in Rome

England vs Ireland: 16:45 PM BST in London

Week 5 of 5

Saturday March 19th 2022

Wales vs Italy: 14:15 PM BST in Cardiff

Ireland vs Scotland 16:45 PM BST in Dublin

France vs England: 20:00 PM BST in Paris

Table

We will continue to update this page with the table after every week.

Results

As the Six Nations starts we will be treated to some great results. The countries who can score four tries in a game will get a bonus point.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest rugby news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News