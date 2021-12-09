Six Nations 2022: Dates, Tickets, Fixtures, Schedule, Table, Results and More
Rugby fans are waiting for the highly anticipated Six Nations 2022 and we have all the details you need to know around this great event.
Arguably it is one of the biggest sporting tournaments in rugby, and it will see six countries from Europe fight it out to see who can win the group. These countries are England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and France.
Wales won the 2021 Six Nations, but were not able to remain undefeated and pick up the Grand Slam. This year it is all up for grabs with the betting markets finding it very hard to pick an outright winner.
The Six Nations is always an exciting tournament, and there is no doubt that the competition will produce some very entertaining matches.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Six Nations tournament:
Dates
For those who do not know, the Six Nations will start on Saturday 5th February 2022 and there will be five weeks of fixtures with a couple of breaks in between. The competition will end on Saturday 19th March 2022.
Tickets
For those wondering, you are able to purchase tickets for all these matches. You will have to purchase these tickets off of the site of the federation of the country you want to see the game in.
Here are the federations and their links in full:
- England Rugby Football Union (RFU)
- French Rugby Federation (FFR)
- Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU)
- Italian Rugby Federation (FIR)
- Scottish Rugby Union (SRU)
- Welsh Rugby Union (WRU)
Schedule & Fixtures
In the Six Nations, each country plays each other once. Here are the fixtures and schedule in full:
Week 1 of 5:
Saturday 5th February 2022
- Ireland vs Wales: 14:15 PM BST in Dublin
- Scotland vs England: 16:45 PM BST in Edinburgh
Sunday 6th February 2022
- France vs Italy: 15:00 PM BST in Paris
Week 2 of 5:
Saturday 12th February 2022
- Wales vs Scotland: 14:15 PM BST in Cardiff
- France vs Ireland: 16:45 PM BST in Paris
Sunday 13th February 2022
- Italy vs England: 15:00 PM BST in Rome
Week 3 of 5:
Saturday 26th February 2022
- Scotland vs France: 14:15 PM BST in Edinburgh
- England vs Wales: 16:45 PM BST in London
Sunday 27th February 2022
- Ireland vs Italy: 15:00 PM BST in Dublin
Week 4 of 5:
Friday 11th March 2022
- Wales vs France: 20:00 PM BST in Cardiff
Saturday 12th March 2022
- Italy vs Scotland: 14:15 PM BST in Rome
- England vs Ireland: 16:45 PM BST in London
Week 5 of 5
Saturday March 19th 2022
- Wales vs Italy: 14:15 PM BST in Cardiff
- Ireland vs Scotland 16:45 PM BST in Dublin
- France vs England: 20:00 PM BST in Paris
Table
We will continue to update this page with the table after every week.
Results
As the Six Nations starts we will be treated to some great results. The countries who can score four tries in a game will get a bonus point.
You can keep up to date with all of the latest rugby news right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News