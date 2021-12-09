Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amélie Mauresmo has made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the director of the French Open.

The former world number one will take over from Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role with his contract expiring at the end of 2021.

Speaking about her new position, the French star said: "I am very proud to join the Roland Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions.

"I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me."

Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation also stressed his excitement about working with Mauresmo moving forwards.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“I am especially pleased and proud that our Federation will benefit from this new team, which harbours new ambitions for Roland Garros with Amelie Mauresmo,” he said.

“And, thanks to our two captains [Julien Benneteau and Sebastien Grosjean], an even stronger desire than ever to prepare the French teams so that they can triumph at the important events scheduled between now and 2024."

During her illustrious playing career, Mauresmo won two Grand Slam titles, at the Australian Open and Wimbledon as well as a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The 42-year-old also held the number one ranking for five weeks back in 2004 and won the Tour Finals in 2005.

After retiring, she began a career as a coach and mentored the likes of Andy Murray and Lucas Pouille.

Mauresmo also coached another former French star in Marion Bartoli. Under her tutelage, Bartoli went on to win Wimbledon in 2013, without dropping a set.

In 2015, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and is commonly regarded as one of the finest female players from the early 2000s.

News Now - Sport News