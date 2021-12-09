Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the early hours of Thursday morning UK time, Boca Juniors beat Talleres to win the Copa Argentina.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo certainly had an evening to remember and he even managed to avoid getting booked in a match that saw seven players yellow carded.

The fiery centre-back helped Boca Juniors keep a clean sheet throughout the course of normal and extra time, with the scores level at 0-0 after 120 minutes of play.

Rojo then stepped up first for his team in the penalty shootout and scored, with the Buenos Aires-based side prevailing 5-4 thanks to Hector Fertoli's miss for Talleres.

Not a bad night's work, eh?

As well as producing the goods at the back and converting from 12 yards under pressure, Rojo also performed some of the most unnecessary showboating we've seen in quite some time.

In the first 20 minutes of the match, the Argentine defender won a duel versus a Talleres player by the corner flag and was given the chance to clear his lines as a result.

But instead of hoofing the ball away in a conventional manner, Rojo decided to add some South American spice to it.

The 31-year-old opted to use the Rabona skill by the touchline, just because he could.

Take a look at possibly the most ridiculous use of the famous move here...

Video: Rojo's unnecessary Rabona in Copa Argentina final

Never change, Marcos.

It's a real shame we never got to see much of Rojo and Eric Bailly as a centre-back partnership at United, isn't it?

Because the potential for chaos and 'out of context' memes there is virtually unlimited.

Boca Juniors' triumph in the Copa Argentina was sorely needed, as they've really struggled in the Primera Division this season.

At the time of writing with 24 rounds of matches played, the team sit seventh in the table, 15 points behind leaders and arch rival River Plate.

