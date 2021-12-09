Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jeff Hardy has now left WWE after it was confirmed today that the company had parted ways with the legendary performer.

Hardy was sent home from a WWE live event over the weekend after he walked backstage halfway through a six-man tag match.

Hardy was scheduled to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown against Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss, but obviously, this will now not be going ahead.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed on Twitter that Hardy has been released from the company. It was also noted that WWE apparently offered him rehabilitation, which was reportedly turned down by Hardy:

"I've heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here's to hoping things get better for him."

Read More: WWE Day 1 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And More

Jeff Hardy Released by WWE

It is not currently confirmed how long Hardy will now be out of the ring.

It is expected that Hardy is under a 90-day non-compete clause before he can head to another promotion.

Jeff's brother Matt is of course signed to AEW, and the duo has said in the past that they plan on having at least one more run as a tag team together before they both retire.

It's not guaranteed at this point, but there is a very good chance that we'll see Jeff Hardy sign for All Elite once the 90 days are up.

Jeff has not publically commented on the release since it was confirmed, and it is likely that we will not hear from the former WWE Champion for at least a couple of weeks.

There's no indication if Hardy will be seeking his own rehabilitation centre, or whether he will be offered further assistance by WWE at this time.

Enter the Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and everything Combat Sports-related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News