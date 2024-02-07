Highlights There are some legendary figures from the world of football that have dipped their toes into management after hanging up their boots, with varying degrees of success.

Pep Guardiola is considered the best player-turned-manager due to his impressive managerial record and success at Barcelona.

Johan Cruyff, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane all rank high on the list after winning multiple trophies with top clubs.

To be a great football player is a wonderful achievement in the first place, but to extend those abilities into a managerial role is on another level. Some legends of the beautiful game have gone on to achieve even greater success from the touchline.

The likes of Pep Guardiola, Johan Cruyff, and Zinedine Zidane have very impressive managerial CVs to their names after representing their clubs as players. The problem comes when trying to decide which player that has transitioned into management has been the best over the years.

This is exactly what GIVEMEPORT have done below, with 18 men to have made that career move ranked in order from best to worst.

Our ranking factors

Football is a game of opinions for the most part, and so it is very hard to compile an accurate list. There are no right or wrong answers but some factors that have helped in GIVEMESPORT's rankings are listed below:

Trophies won

Expectations when appointed

Style of play

Longevity

18 Club Legends that Returned as Managers Rank Manager Club Years 1 Pep Guardiola Barcelona 2008 - 2012 2 Johan Cruyff Barcelona 1988 - 1996 3 Carlo Ancelotti AC Milan 2001 - 2009 4 Kenny Dalglish Liverpool 1985 - 1991, 2011 - 2012 5 Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid 2016 - 2018, 2019 - 2021 6 Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid 2011 - Present 7 Antonio Conte Juventus 2011 - 2014 8 Luis Enrique Barcelona 2014 - 2017 9 Ernesto Valverde Barcelona 2017 - 2020 10 Xavi Barcelona 2021 - Present 11 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2019 - Present 12 Roberto Di Matteo Chelsea 2012 13 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United 2018 - 2021 14 Frank Lampard Chelsea 2019 - 2021, 2023 15 Andrea Pirlo Juventus 2020 - 2021 16 Mauricio Pochettino Paris Saint-Germain 2021 - 2022 17 Ronald Koeman Barcelona 2020 - 2021 18 Thierry Henry Monaco 2018 - 2019

1 Pep Guardiola

Club: Barcelona

With a lot of very strong competition towards the top of this list, the current best manager in world football - Pep Guardiola - just comes out on top. The Spaniard is one of the most decorated bosses in the history of the game, having won many trophies for Bayern Munich and Manchester City. No one knew this would be the case when the former Barcelona midfielder was handed the manager's job at the Nou Camp in 2008.

Guardiola inherited an extremely talented squad of players, including a 21-year-old Lionel Messi, who was about to explode into the biggest star on the planet. It is a testament to the job Guardiola did with his former club that so many superstars, such as Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o and Carles Puyol, would work hard to implement the incredible possession-based style of play their new manager desired. He would lift the Champions League title on two occasions with the Catalan giants, beating Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in the final both times.

Related Pep Guardiola's ultimate combined 11 of players he managed Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne both feature in Pep Guardiola's greatest combined team of all time.

2 Johan Cruyff

Club: Barcelona

Johan Cruyff actually managed two of his former sides and found success with both. His spell with Ajax was impressive, but it was his time in charge of Barcelona that elevated him to world-class level in the dug-out. The Dutch mastermind completely changed people's view of the game as a player and manager, with his genius being on another planet.

Stepping into the hot-seat at the Spanish club, Cruyff would go on to lead the team to four successive La Liga titles in the early 1990s. Adding a European Cup to the club's tally, his managerial style complimented the players at his disposal beautifully. There is an argument that Cruyff should be number one on this list as he no doubt had a big influence on Guardiola, who played under him at Barca.

3 Carlo Ancelotti

Club: AC Milan

When talking about serial winners in the 21st century, Carlo Ancelotti is right up at the top of the list. The Italian has found success with clubs in several countries, winning league titles with Chelsea and Real Madrid. It was with his beloved AC Milan, however, that the former midfielder made his mark as a top class coach. The Italian side were phenomenal in the early 2000s, with the likes of Kaka, Paolo Maldini, and Andriy Shevchenko elevating their games under his guidance.

Ancelotti spent five years with the club as a player and even won the league in Italy twice during that spell. His legacy as a player has been overtaken by his achievements from the sidelines. A well-respected figure across world football, Ancleotti's departure in 2009 was the beginning of AC Milan's decline. He was the last man to lift the Champions League trophy with the Rossoneri in 2007, getting revenge over Liverpool in the final after being beaten by the same opponents two years prior.

4 Kenny Dalglish

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool fans may have had to settle for only one Premier League title since the inception of the completion in 1992, but older supporters will remember the glory days. Kenny Dalglish was involved in those wonderful years as a player and manager. The wonderful Scotsman won six First Division trophies as a player, with the last coming as a player-manager.

That success would lead to his appointment as the full-time boss at Anfield and Dalglish would guide his former teammates to two more league triumphs along with several domestic cup successes. His second stint as manager wasn't quite as successful as the club icon would take over from Roy Hodgson in 2011. The squad of players was a far cry from the talented bunch at his disposal over two decades before. He was still able to steady the ship before bowing out at the end of the 2011/12 season after winning the League Cup.

3:13 Related 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked) The 20 greatest players in Liverpool history have been named, including Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Club: Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane was one of the greatest players of his generation. The former Juventus and Real Madrid midfielder was graceful and elegant on the football pitch despite his large frame. His intimidating image would continue into his managerial career, with the Frenchman towering over almost everyone in the Real Madrid dug-out. Granted, he was handed one of the most gifted squads in the world at the time, but the accolades Zidane managed to attain during his time with Los Blancos were staggering.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and many more world-class superstars were guided to three successive Champions League trophies by Zidane during his first spell in charge of the Spanish giants. His second stint with Los Blancos was less fruitful, but the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner would still oversee a triumph in the league.

6 Diego Simeone

Club: Atletico Madrid

Still occupying the managerial post at Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone boasts the longest reign in charge of his former club of all the names to make this list. The Argentine may be best remembered as a player for his row with David Beckham at the 1998 World Cup. Nonetheless, the Atletico boss was a tenacious midfield player that would represent the club in two separate spells.

The Argentine has frustrated some of the biggest clubs in the world while managing his beloved club in Spain. His pragmatic approach is geared towards stifling opposition attacking opportunities while looking to hit on the counter-attack. The 53-year-old has had plenty of success during his 13 years with the Spanish side, beating Barcelona and Real Madrid to two La Liga titles.

7 Antonio Conte

Club: Juventus

The perception of Antonio Conte as a football manager in 2024 is completely different to that of the man that took the reigns of Juventus in 2011. Now seen as a problematic and outdated manager that relies too heavily on a defensive approach, Conte was once one of the highest rated managers in Europe after winning three consecutive Serie A titles.

This mirrored his playing career, in which he enjoyed a very prosperous spell as a defender for the 'Old Lady'. It will comes as little surprise to fans of the modern game that COnte was a no-nonesense midfielder during his playing days, and that has continued into his managerial style.

3:50 Related 15 managers that have spent the most money in football history Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp all feature in list of the 15 highest spending managers in football history

8 Luis Enrique

Club: Barcelona

Luis Enrique was a wonderfully talented player that was capable of playing as a midfielder and striker, and the Spaniard is a highly rated name in the world of management. A big part of this is the success he found at his former home, Barcelona.

Barcelona hadn't lifted European football's biggest prize since Guardiola's triumph in 2011, until Enrique achieved this feat in 2015 at the helm of an extremely technically gifted team. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar formed the best attacking trio in the world at the time and were exceptional in the side's run to the final, where the Catalonian club defeated Juventus.

9 Ernesto Valverde

Club: Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde played for Barcelona for only two years and didn't reach the high levels of success of other names on this list as a player. The Spaniard only won a Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners' Cup while plying his trade for the club.

His return, this time as the manager, in 2017 helped add to his trophy cabinet. During his three years in charge, Valverde helped Messi and co to two la Liga successes as well as the Copa del Rey trophy he also lifted in his playing career. He may not be the most popular ex-manager the club have had, as Valverde both played for and managed Espanyol, Barcelona's biggest rivals.

10 Xavi

Club: Barcelona

Xavi's spell in charge of the club that made his name has been up-and-down to say the least. The end of the 2023/24 campaign will see the Spaniard depart the club after he decided it was time for a change due to the poor results on the pitch. This comes just one season after Xavi's side were crowned as La Liga champions.

Adding to the eight league titles he won as a player, Xavi is one of the most successful men the division has seen and joins Cruyff, Guardiola, and Enrique in lifting the trophy as both a player and manager. Still being a young manager with many years ahead of him in the game, could there be another chapter to write in the history of Xavi and Barcelona in the future?

Related The 10 favourites to replace Xavi at Barcelona (Ranked) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among the frontrunners to replace Xavi.

11 Mikel Arteta

Club: Arsenal

Arsenal were in the midst of a post-Arsene Wenger struggle after the iconic manager stepped down after over two decades in charge of the north London club. Unai Emery tried to steer the club back into the Champions League but failed and was ultimately sacked. With no one knowing where the hierarchy could turn, they made the brilliant decision to bring former club captain, Mikel Arteta, to the Emirates.

There has been a revolution at Arsenal since his appointment despite early struggles. He may have only won an FA Cup in his managerial career to date - and this holds him back from making it further up the list - but Arteta has the Gunners competing at the top of the Premier League table for the first time in years. SHould he guide the club to a first league title since the 2003/04 season, he will certainly move up a couple of positions.

12 Roberto Di Matteo

Club: Chelsea

The case of Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea is a curious one. The Italian ended his playing days at Stamford Bridge and later returned to become ahero of the club in an unexpected way. Despite only managing MK Dons and West Brom previously, Di Matteo was brought in originally as the assistant manager of Andre Villas-Boas in 2011. After his colleague was sacked midway through te 2011/12 campaign, the job was handed to Di Matteo until the end of the season.

Remarkably, he would go on to be the man in charge for Chelsea's first-ever Champions League win, with the Blues defeating Bayern Munich in their own ground - the Alianz Arena - in the final. An iconic semi-final victory over Barcelona will live on in the memories of Chelsea fans forever. The fact Di Matteo failed to do anything else of note while in the role won't matter to many, as he is still fondly remembered to this day.

13 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Club: Manchester United

Jose Mourinho left Manchester United in turmoil in 2018. The morale among the fan base was extremely low following a miserable 3-1 defeat against their biggest rivals, Liverpool, at Anfield. The club needed a manager they could get behind and that could bring the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

A man that was adored by the fans during his time playing for the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stepped up to the plate. The hero of the famous Champions League comeback win over Bayern Munich in 1999 steadied the ship and got the team playing a more attacking style of football, to the delight of supporters. The Norwegian never won any trophies with his former club, but he did a solid job for the majority of his spell in charge. Things turned sour towards the end when it became evident Solskjaer couldn't take the team any further, and he was ultimately sacked in 2021.

14 Frank Lampard

Club: Chelsea

Frank Lampard's most recent stint in control of Chelsea is likely to count massively against the former England international, but the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history did do a solid job the first time around. He was appointed as the manager by Roman Abramovich in 2019, even though he had only spent one year as Derby County boss.

His lack of experience was not a huge cause for concern in the early months of his Chelsea tenure, as Lampard introduced many young players into the fold. Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, and Tammy Abraham featured in an exciting young Blues team that were slapped with a transfer ban. He guided the club into the Champions League, but poor form at the beginning of his second season at Stamford Bridge lead to the Englishman being replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who would go on to win the European competition at the end of the campaign.

15 Andrea Pirlo

Club: Juventus

Andrea Pirlo was a master on the football pitch. His playing career looked to be coming to an end when he signed on the dotted line to become a Juventus player in 2011. Having lost his pace and ability to consistently get up and down the pitch, the Italian reinvented himself to become a controlling player in the middle of the park that would dictate play beautifully.

Many would have expected his playing style and intelligence on the pitch to translate extremely well to management. This was not the case, and Pirlo struggled to keep his former club on the golden path they had previously trodden. The club's chances of winning 10 successive league titles came to an end under Pirlo and, despite winning the Suppercoppa Italiana, he was given his marching orders after only one year in the job.

16 Mauricio Pochettino

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino is in the middle of an underwhelming Chelsea reign to date, but the Argentine was once viewed as one of the best up-and-coming managers in the world. He took over at Southampton in 2013 and quickly impressed in the Premier League, being handed the Tottenham job as a reward. Pochettino would create a strong culture at the north London club and even guide them to a Champions League final in 2019.

His time with the club he played for in the early 2000s wasn't anywhere near as strong, however, although he did lift the Ligue 1 title. Paris Saint-Germain are almost expected to win their domestic league at a canter, and ultimately Pochettino's failure to come close to European success cut his time in charge short.

Related 10 potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under pressure at Stamford Bridge, and there are 10 potential candidates to take over should he depart the club.

17 Ronald Koeman

Club: Barcelona

Roanld Koeman is the highest scoring defender in football history. The Dutchman was excellent on the pitch and is yet another example of Barcelona giving the opportunity to a legendary player to guide the team from the touchline. While the club will have been hoping for similar impacts to that of Guardiola and Cruyff, Koeman failed to make a good impression in his short spell in charge.

His style of football didn't suit the Barcelona way and the players in the squad and this led to poor results. His poor handling of Luis Suarez's exit from the club received backlash from fans, who felt disrespect was shown to one of their greatest players. Koeman had previously done good work at Southampton and with the Dutch national team, but couldn't carry that into one of the biggest jobs in world football.

18 Thierry Henry

Club: Monaco

The man that would find himself at the exact opposite position in a list that details each man's playing career, Thierry Henry was a phenomenon on the pitch, tying defenders in knots constantly and scoring wonderful goals for fun. His time in the dug-out, however, is a completely different story.

Arsenal and Barcelona icon, Henry, started his career as a youth player at Monaco and returned to the club in the role of manager in 2018. The Frenchman took over the post in October 2018 from Leonadro Jardim but was unable to change the fortunes of the club and actually left the Ligue 1 outfit flirting with relegation as they were in 19th place in the table upon his exit in early 2019 after just 20 games in charge.