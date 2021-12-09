Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2: How To Watch The Fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge rematch is on its way as Derek Chisora faces Joseph Parker for the second time and we can reveal all the details about how you can watch the fight.

The two heavyweights have had somewhat illustrious careers in the boxing world, and they both want to come out on top in this rematch to prove they deserve another chance in a world title bout.

When the two last met, Chisora felt like he should have won on the night, and this will add more fuel to the fire in the build up of these two getting ready to meet again in the ring.

The two boxers last met back in May 2021, and the fight went the whole 12 rounds, but in the end, Parker won on a split decision despite dropping to the canvas in the first round.

How To Watch Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker 2

Chisora vs Parker 2 will be in England at the AO Arena in Manchester and there will be multiple ways in which you can watch this heavyweight fight.

As many boxing fans will know, tickets are available for this fight if you did want to go watch it live. There are an abundance of seats still available on the AO Arena website (link) and the cost of these tickets vary depending on where you are sitting.

The cheapest tickets are £47.50, whilst the most expensive tickets are £227.50 each. There are also some which cost around £100.

Not everyone will be able to travel to Manchester to watch the fight and many boxing fans will know that the ‘bigger’ and more popular fights are not available on Sky Sports Box Office anymore due to the fact that DAZN now has the rights.

Details around how to watch this fight have already been revealed. You will need to have a subscription to DAZN as they are televising the event.

It is not a one off pay-per-view event so you would have to commit to the full month subscription. Not only will you be able to watch the fight, but you will also be treated to:

Other Live fights, as well as on demand fights and highlights

Documentaries, boxing shows and classic fights

This subscription costs £7.99 a month and the best thing about it is that you can cancel it anytime.

