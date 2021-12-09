Alan Wake 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Pre Order, Trailer, PS5 And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alan Wake 2 could be announced in the near future and we are looking ahead to what should be an exciting sequel to the hugely popular original.

The game was initially teased inside the credits of Alan Wake: Remastered - providing the gaming community hints that Remedy Entertainment are bringing the series back in 2022, with players greeted with the message that said: "Alan Wake's journey through the night will continue."

If this is not an indicator that the developers have a new addition to the series in the works, we would be hugely surprised.

The first game was originally released back in 2010 and revolved around the story of Wake and his wife's mysterious appearance near the fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington.

In recent years, an Alan Wake DLC was made available in the game Control, another title under the Remedy umbrella, with the two games taking place in the same universe as part of what is known as an "Altered World Event."

So, what do we know about Alan Wake 2 so far? Scroll down to find out everything we know to date.

Release Date

At the time of writing, Alan Wake 2 has no confirmed release date. We will update this section of the article as soon as more details are revealed on this soon.

Gameplay

The gameplay is expected to be similar to the first game, in what is described to be a "psychological thriller" and "the body of a cinematic action game" put together.

With Alan Wake 2 still yet to be announced, details are significantly limited at this time.

Story

The story is expected to continue from where the last game ended, with more roaming around in the dark spots of Bright Falls.

Don't worry! If you've not played the first game yet, we won't spoil it for you here.

We will update this section as soon as more details become available.

Pre Order

Alan Wake 2 is not available to pre-order at this stage.

We will list the respective retailers in the UK in this section as soon as the game is announced and Remedy have unveiled their release date.

Trailer

At this time, no trailers for Alan Wake 2 have been revealed. We are predicting that something is going to feature during The Game Awards 2021.

Any footage of Alan Wake 2 will be posted here in due course.

Will Alan Wake 2 Be Available For PS5?

Alan Wake 2 will likely be available for the PlayStation 5 and we would be hugely surprised if Remedy opted not to do this.

That being said, once this information becomes available, we will let you know right here.

