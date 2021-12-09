Football Manager 2022 Atletico Madrid: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who to Sign and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atletico Madrid are a very interesting team to manage on Football Manager 2022, so we have created a guide for your career.

The Spanish club were remarkable last season, winning La Liga and ensuring that neither Barcelona or Real Madrid laid their hands on the silverware.

They have been managed by Diego Simeone for some time and have become one of the very hardest teams to beat in the Spanish top-flight.

Atletico have a number of really excellent players, too, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, and Jan Oblak all genuinely world-class.

It’ll be a challenge to retain the Liga title, but it’s definitely possible if you take charge.

Read more: FM22 Bayern Munich team guide

FM22 Atletico Madrid Team Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about an Atletico Madrid save on FM22!

Board expectations

When you take over at Atletico, you’ll be expected to challenge for the title in La Liga.

The Super Cup isn’t deemed important but you’re expected to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Budget

There’s not a great deal of cash swilling around at Atletico when you start the game.

Transfer budget: £2.09m

Wage budget remaining: -£5.56k p/w

Not only do you not have a huge amount of money, you’re also in a wage deficit, so you’ll need to do some manoeuvring in order to fix that.

Facilities

Excellent training facilities

Excellent youth facilities

Good academy coaching

Excellent youth recruitment

This is exactly what you’d expect.

Stadium

The Wanda Metropolitano holds 68,456 screaming fans.

Personnel

Key player: Luis Suarez

Captain: Koke

Vice-captain: Jan Oblak

Assistant manager: Nelson Vivas

Director of Football: Andrea Berta

Suggested best XI

When you start the save, you’ll be given a suggested best XI.

The tactics involve a back three with two wing backs and a defensive midfielder and lines up as such: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Felipe, Savic, Carrasco; Kondogbia, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Suarez.

There’s some real talent there.

Tactics

When you start building your tactics, you’ll be suggested three presets for Atletico, although you can also tailor your tactics as you see fit.

They’re ‘control possession’, ‘tiki-taka’, and ‘fluid counter-attack’.

For a team that will sometimes dominate, but also occasionally come up against a bigger side, this makes sense.

Key positions to strengthen

It should be noted here that you really don’t have enough cash to properly strengthen unless you decide to cash in on a first-teamer or two.

Still, if you do manage to raise some funds, defence would be the place to strengthen; Atletico could do with an outstanding left back and an outstanding centre-back, with the best players in both positions having 3* current ability.

Youngsters ready for the first team

There’s not much here.

No players pop up when you go into the development centre, with the best player in the U19s being Alejandro Iturbe, a goalkeeper with 1.5* current ability and 3.5* potential ability.

Slim pickings.

Full 1st season squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Benjamin Lecomte.

Defenders: Sime Vrsaljko, Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi.

Midfielders: Geoffrey Kondogbia, Andres Solano, Hector Herrera, Koke, Marcos Llorente.

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Matheus Cunha, Ivan Saponjic, Luis Suarez.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!

News Now - Sport News