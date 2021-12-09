West Brom transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on striker who 'guarantees you goals'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Hatfield reckons that Dwight Gayle is held in high regard by West Brom fans – and would guarantee goals at Championship level.

Gayle spent the 2018-2019 campaign on loan with the Baggies and has been linked with a return to the Hawthorns in January.

How did Gayle perform at West Brom?

Having been relegated in 2017-18, the Midlands outfit were looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In Gayle, they signed one of the most lethal marksman at this level. His previous experience in the second-tier was scoring 13 times in half a season with Peterborough before firing Newcastle to the title in 2016-2017, when he scored 23 goals under Rafael Benitez.

It took Gayle just three games to get off the mark, scoring in a 7-1 victory over QPR. And when he started, he simply didn't stop.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

He ended the campaign with two hat-tricks, three braces and 23 goals in total as the Baggies finished in the top-six. Gayle also chipped in with eight assists, although it wasn't enough for West Brom to get promoted following their play-off defeat to rivals Aston Villa.

Gayle's 23 goals for West Brom took his overall Championship record to 59 in just 100 outings, and Hatfield thinks that the Baggies faithful would welcome a return next month.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He obviously knows the division well, he guarantees you goals, and fans have always held him in a really high regard because of that season."

Who else is Gayle being linked with?

Having failed to start a Premier League game for Newcastle this season, despite signing a long-term deal last summer, Gayle's future does appear to be away from St James' Park.

He hasn't played a single minute since Eddie Howe arrived and according to the Telegraph, is set to be made available for a loan in January with an option to buy.

Along with West Brom, Championship rivals Nottingham Forest are interested in prizing the striker away from the North East, although given past experiences, the Baggies are surely favourites to sign him, especially after Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said that he expects Gayle to return to the Hawthorns.

