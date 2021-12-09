FA Cup Final 2022: Date, Channel, Tickets and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FA Cup Final is one of the greatest football matches of each calendar year and we have all the details you need to know around the 2022 final.

With this tournament having a massive history and being the only competition that involves every club in the country, there is a lot at stake, and some of the upsets we have seen in the past have been crazy to see.

The last team to win the cup in 2021 was Leicester City, who managed to beat current Champions League holders Chelsea thanks to a screamer by Youri Tielemans.

No doubt we will be treated to another cracking FA Cup final, and it will be very interesting to see what team goes all the way.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup Final 2022:

Date

The FA Cup final will be on Saturday 14th May 2022 at Wembley Stadium, but for now the kick off time is not known.

The final typically kicks off at around 5:30 PM BST.

Channel

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that you will not need to pay for the final nor do you need a subscription. The game, as always, is available on freeview and will be on BBC One.

You can also livestream this game online via BBC iPlayer (if you have a TV License).

Tickets

Obviously many will be wanting to tune in to watch the game, but many will also want to be attending.

With the final, a certain percentage of tickets will go to the clubs of both the sides who are in the final. There will also be tickets for those who are in Club Wembley.

These ticket prices aren’t known right now, but they could cost anything from £50 all the way into the thousands of pounds depending on where you're sitting and if you want to sit in hospitality.

The competition is very special for football fans across the globe and at the start of a season, English football fans dream of their team appearing at Wembley. With the semi-final also hosted at the stadium, fans have a chance to go there twice in one season.

