Alan Wake 2: What Is The Release Date?

Alan Wake 2 is one of those games that is gathering significant amounts of intrigue as the days and weeks pass.

In what is described as a "psychological thriller", the sequel from the hugely popular Alan Wake is believed to be making its grand reveal at The Game Awards 2021, with Remedy Entertainment set to showcase what they have been up to over the past few years (via NateTheHate).

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, but it looking increasingly likely that we will hear more about Alan Wake 2 soon.

The first game followed Alan Wake and his ventures into the darkness around the fictional town of Bright Falls, Washington, and was first exclusively released for the Xbox 360 back in May 2010.

With this in mind, fans will be eager to know when Alan Wake 2 will be launched and when players can reserve their copy.

Alan Wake 2 Release Date

As mentioned above, Alan Wake 2 has yet to be officially announced and therefore there is no precise release date at this time.

Saying that, we do expect Alan Wake 2 to be launched by the end of 2022 at the latest.

It has been predicted that the game will be announced during this year's The Game Awards with VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb suggesting it will make an appearance.

He said:

"Alan Wake 2 will make its grand reveal at The Game Awards." "The release of the Alan Wake remaster wasn't just a random occurrence. They wanted to introduce fans to the franchise because they wanted to announce the sequel this year at The Game Awards and make that a big headliner for the entire show, and get people excited about the future of Alan Wake."

We do not have any further information at this stage. Once more details have been revealed by leakers, dataminers or even Remedy Entertainment themselves, we will update this article in due course.

Please stick with us and stay tuned!

