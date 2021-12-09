Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Big E and other wrestlers have posted tributes to Jeff Hardy, after the 44-year-old was reportedly released by WWE today.

Fightful reported today that WWE had come to terms with the release of Jeff Hardy, with the site noting that Jeff had turned down WWE's offer to send him to rehab.

This comes after it was reported this week that Jeff Hardy was taken off the road after an incident at a live event on Sunday, which almost certainly brought on his release.

Following this news, members of the wrestling community have come forward and shared their stories and positive messages for the former WWE Champion.

The first is WWE Champion Big E, who spoke about just how "beloved" Jeff Hardy is by his fans and his peers, noting how Jeff has always treated him with kindness.

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush also took to social media to address the news, explaining that Jeff Hardy was a massive influence for him.

United States Champion Damian Priest also chimed in with a tribute, writing that he "thinks the world" of the wrestling veteran.

Stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com for more updates on Jeff Hardy's release from WWE.

News Now - Sport News