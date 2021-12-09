Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Wednesday evening, Barcelona were demoted to the Europa League for the first time in 20 years.

The Blaugrana needed to beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena to seal qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League, but completely failed at the task.

Barcelona were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Julian Nagelsmann's all-conquering team, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and young sensation Jamal Musiala grabbing the goals.

And Benfica's 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the group's other match on Wednesday saw the Portuguese side secure the runner-up spot at the expense of Xavi's side.

It was yet another night to forget for Barcelona in 2021/22 and unsurprisingly, the Spanish media have been heavily critical of the team in the aftermath of their loss to Bayern.

Clement Lenglet was targeted due to being spotted sharing a laugh with Robert Lewandowski after the full-time whistle was blown, while Frenkie de Jong's anonymous performance in Munich wasn't looked upon fondly.

Another Barcelona player who's been on the end of some criticism is Riqui Puig, who replaced De Jong in the 73rd minute of proceedings.

Because of that fact, you may be asking; how can a man who played less than a quarter of the match receive any of the blame?

Well, the criticism came from El Chiringuito, the Spanish TV show that regularly descends into chaos over football topics and subsequently goes viral on social media.

They've produced some iconic videos down the years, but the reaction from those in the studio when they realised Puig was watching the much-loved Money Heist on the way to airport might just be the best ever.

Check out footage of the crazy TV segment here...

Video: El Chiringuito's reaction to Puig watching Money Heist after Bayern defeat

Chaos, absolute chaos at El Chiringuito towers.

Let's be honest, Puig done absolutely nothing wrong and the criticism aimed at him is unnecessary in the extreme.

The last year or so of the young Spaniard's career has been rather tough, because former manager Ronald Koeman essentially placed the midfielder in exile during his time in charge of the club.

Puig is finally getting game time again under Xavi, but a permanent spot in Barcelona's starting XI is still a long, long way away.

