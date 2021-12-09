Aston Villa latest news: Future hint emerges on ace 'Gerrard hasn't seen in the flesh'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard's appointment as Aston Villa's head coach could be the turning point Wesley needed to revive his career at the club, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gerrard was unveiled as Villa's new boss last month, replacing Dean Smith after the 50-year-old had been sacked following a poor run of form.

What's the latest news involving Wesley?

Villa splashed the cash to bring Wesley to the Premier League as Club Brugge would only part with the striker for a fee of £22million during the 2019 summer transfer window.

But, after falling down the pecking order at Villa Park, the Brazilian is back with his former employers having agreed to a season-long loan deal in August.

His return to Belgium came despite already making a substitute appearance for Villa against Newcastle United during the early stages of the Premier League campaign.

But Wesley has failed to nail down a regular spot in Club Brugge's starting line-up since returning to familiar surroundings and is still awaiting his first goal of the season.

It was decided that Wesley needed to head elsewhere to enjoy more game-time as he had fallen behind the likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in the battle for minutes at Villa.

Enter Giveaway

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wesley?

Hatfield believes there is a glimmer of hope that Wesley could reignite his Villa career as a result of the recent change in the dugout.

The journalist feels Gerrard may be interested in seeing what Wesley is capable of producing before deciding whether to keep or sell the frontman.

Divock Origi does it AGAIN! Late winner as Liverpool beat Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

However, Hatfield admits the number of strikers at Villa Park may make it difficult for him to break back into the first-team picture when his Club Brugge loan ends.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Wesley is out on loan and I'm not saying that there's a guaranteed future for him at the club.

"But you've got a lot of strikers on the books there and he is one that Gerrard hasn't seen in the flesh, of course."

1 of 10 What year did Villa Park become the club's home? 1877 1887 1897 1907

Why did Wesley fall down the pecking order?

Wesley became a forgotten man after suffering a serious knee ligament injury during Villa's clash with Burnley on New Year's Day 2020 and he did not feature again until 15 months later.

In an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, via Sport Witness, Wesley has alleged Burnley captain Ben Mee's challenge - which led to the long-term injury - was not accidental and he had doubts over whether he would play professionally again.

Wesley's lay-off resulted in Villa forking out a then-club record fee to prise Ollie Watkins away from Brentford a matter of months later, while Danny Ings also completed a £25million switch from Southampton shortly before the Brazilian's temporary return to Belgium.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News