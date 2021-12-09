Wolves latest news: 'Exciting' - Lage will 'have eye on' Championship youngster

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bruno Lage will have been keeping a close eye on "exciting" academy product Ryan Giles during his loan spell with Cardiff City, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 21-year-old joined the Bluebirds on a season-long agreement during the summer transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Giles?

Wolves are understood to be delighted with the progress Giles has made during his spell with Cardiff.

Ex-Molineux boss Mick McCarthy, who in charge of Cardiff when Giles first moved to the Welsh capital, showered the winger with praise after he marked his debut by grabbing an assist in the season-opening stalemate with Barnsley.

Giles has been labelled as the Bluebirds' chief creative force and went into December having registered nine assists, more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football.

Those goal involvements came in his first 17 appearances for Cardiff and Wolves will be pleased that Giles has been tied down to a long-term contract.

Giles' Molineux deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2025, meaning Wolves would hold the upper-hand in negotiations if the winger's performances result in interest.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Giles?

Hatfield insists Giles' stellar performances and goal contributions will not have gone unnoticed at Wolves.

The journalist reckons the talented wide-man, who made close to 70 appearances for Wolves' under-18 and under-23 sides, has a bright future ahead of him.

Hatfield is confident Giles will add to his solitary senior appearance when he returns to Molineux following his temporary move to Wales.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure they'll have one eye on him.

"He fits in really well with the formation they play and he is a really exciting young player."

Is Giles likely to eventually be given a chance by Lage?

Giles first caught the eye of Wolves fans with an impressive performance during a pre-season friendly stalemate against Dutch giants Ajax three years ago.

He is not in the midst of his first loan spell as he was also hailed during his time on the books of Coventry City last season, with Sky Blues chief Mark Robins claiming the winger has "Premier League quality".

That would have been music to Wolves supporters' ears and Lage's appointment during the summer may end up benefiting the academy product.

Lage, who has experience of managing at youth level in his homeland of Portugal with Benfica, is known for putting his trust in youth.

News Now - Sport News