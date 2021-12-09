Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United named a much-changed side for their Europa League encounter versus Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday evening.

The high-flying Hammers had nothing riding on the game due to the fact that they'd secured top spot in their group prior to kick-off in east London.

A number of youngsters were handed starts by manager David Moyes, including Harrison Ashby, Ajibola Alese, Jamal Baptiste, Emmanuel Longelo and Sonny Perkins.

And they were all quickly given a taste of the harsh realities of European football.

Less than five minutes into the match, Zagreb's Mislav Orsic - who you may remember scored a hat-trick to eliminate Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur from the 2020/21 Europa League - scored an outrageous long-range goal.

The Croatian international picked up the ball in a similar position to which Arthur Masuaku flukishly scored from to beat Chelsea last weekend and took aim.

Orsic then unleashed an absolute rocket from his right peg, the dipping effort flying past a helpless Alphonse Areola in the West Ham goal and going in off the woodwork.

Check out the stunner from Zagreb's talisman here...

Video: Orsic's rocket vs West Ham

That is some hit.

Areola could do absolutely nothing about it and the only criticism you could aim at West Ham is the fact Orsic was given far too much space to weave his magic.

But take nothing away from the Zagreb man, who just seems to love playing against English teams in the Europa League.

Orsic has now scored eight goals and contributed four assists in his last 13 appearances in Europe's second-tier competition, a fantastic return by the versatile forward.

