Straight off the back of their FA Cup heartbreak, Arsenal were dealt a hefty 4-0 defeat in the Champions League under the lights of the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners welcomed reigning champions Barcelona to North London for the European clash, hoping to make amends for their 3-0 loss to Chelsea last time out.

But another frustrating defeat was on the cards for the Women's Super League leaders.

After a cracking attempt from Jordan Nobbs which ricocheted off the woodwork, Barcelona capitalised on a diluted Arsenal defence. With space and time in abundance for Aitana Bonmatí, the Catalonians broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute with a calm and collected strike.

It took just six minutes for Barca to poke at the holes in the Arsenal set up and double the lead — bamboozling Manuela Zinsberger with a one-touch goal courtesy of Jennifer Hermoso, who went on to bag her brace in the second half.

But the goal of the match came from Swedish international Fridolina Rolfö, who showcased exactly why Barcelona must not be allowed space to shoot from even the furthest of distances.

From well outside the box, the 28-year-old netted a scorcher of a goal to tally her side's third of the match.

The strike looked effortless as it sailed beyond five Arsenal defenders. Zinsberger managed to get a hand to it but the power of Rolfö's shot was just too much for the Austrian to keep out.

Rolfö joined Barcelona in the summer from VfL Wolfsburg. Since her debut, she has scored five goals across all competitions for the Catalonian side. She last contributed a brace in Barca's whopping 10-1 victory over Sevilla in the Primera Iberdrola.

Jonatan Giráldez's side currently top their Champions League group with five wins out of five. With 15 points, 18 goals scored and just one conceded, the reigning champions have started their 2021/22 campaign off exactly as they finished the last one.

Arsenal still look comfortable despite the loss — second in Group C with three wins out of five and sitting ahead of third-placed Hoffenheim by six points.

The Gunners will meet with the Bundesliga side in the final group stage clash, but the goal difference almost certainly means the WSL giants will progress into the next round. But as well as their European endeavours, Arsenal must still focus on their league form.

The North Londoners are undefeated in the WSL so far and are one point ahead of reigning champions Chelsea. Every point will be crucial in this title challenge, so Arsenal can't afford to let these consecutive heavy defeats weigh too much on their shoulders.

