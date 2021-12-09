Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jeff Hardy's wife has taken to social media to comment after it was reported that her husband had been released from his WWE contract.

It was reported earlier today by Fightful that WWE had come to terms with the releases of Jeff Hardy after the former WWE Champion, according to Fightful, refused to go to rehab.

This comes after it was reported over the weekend that Jeff Hardy had been removed from a match at a live event and sent home from the road.

Since then, several wrestlers have come forward and offered words of support for Jeff Hardy, with tributes coming in from Big E, Damian Priest and more.

Matt Hardy, Jeff's younger brother, has yet to comment on the news himself, but Jeff's wife has now had her say.

Taking to Twitter, Beth Hardy let fans know that her husband is "good". Beth seemingly mocked the wording of Sean Ross Sapp's prior tweet, highlighting "heard", which was used in Sapp's report.

WWE has not yet officially confirmed that Jeff Hardy has been let go, but Beth's tweet and the tributes from other WWE stars seemingly suggest that the report was 100% accurate.

As of right now, the future remains quite unclear for Jeff Hardy, who is believed to have had a significant amount of time left on his deal with WWE.

