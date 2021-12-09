Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking to social media, John Cena has posted a tribute to Johnny Gargano, whose WWE contract could be about to expire.

Johnny Gargano made what could be his final NXT appearance on Tuesday's show, with the emotional segment coming as his WWE contract is set to expire tomorrow.

While Gargano's future remains unclear, as he referenced in his promo, it seems likely that the former NXT Champion is going to let his contract expire and reassess his options.

Gargano's wife, fellow WWE star Candice LeRae, is set to give birth in February, so some have speculated that Johnny may be taking some time away from the ring to focus on his family.

Former WWE Champion John Cena has now chimed in, posting a picture of Johnny Gargano on his Instagram page.

Don't take too much stock into the Hollywood megastar's post, as Cena's Instagram page is filled with random pictures without any explanation or captions.

However, it's nice to see that Cena is clearly appreciative of Gargano and acknowledges the fine work that the 34-year-old has done for the last five years in NXT.

As noted, no one knows for sure what the future holds for Johnny Gargano, but reports have indicated that the NXT Triple Crown Champion is set to return to WWE at some stage next year.

Along with Gargano, the WWE contract of Kyle O'Reilly is also set to expire tomorrow, but he is expected to seriously considering signing elsewhere.

For more on what the future holds for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News