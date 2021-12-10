Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday evening, Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge 4-1 in the Champions League.

The French forward scored twice and assisted Lionel Messi during the match hosted at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's brace means he's now the youngest player in Champions League history to reach the milestone of 30 goals, achieving the feat before his 23rd birthday.

That's some record to have and the former AS Monaco man is well on the way to becoming one of the greatest operators Europe's top-tier competition has ever seen.

His overall numbers certainly back that up as well.

At the age of just 22, Mbappe has already broken into the top 20 of footballers with the most goals and assists combined in the Champions League since it was rebranded in 1992/93.

So who's currently ahead of the PSG man in the standings you ask?

Well, that question and many others are answered in our 30-man list below of the players with the highest number of goal contributions in the Champions League era, with all the stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

Let's begin...

30. Zinedine Zidane - 46

Games: 80

Goals: 14

Assists: 32

29. Franck RIbery - 46

Games: 87

Goals: 18

Assists: 28

28. Fernando Morientes - 46

Games: 93

Goals: 33

Assists: 13

27. Mohamed Salah - 46

Games: 64

Goals: 35

Assists: 11

26. Samuel Eto'o - 49

Games: 78

Goals: 30

Assists: 19

25. Sergio Aguero - 50

Games: 79

Goals: 41

Assists: 9

24. Wayne Rooney - 51

Games: 85

Goals: 30

Assists: 21

23. Frank Lampard - 52

Games: 105

Goals: 23

Assists: 29

22. Luis Suarez - 52

Games: 72

Goals: 27

Assists: 25

21. David Beckham - 54

Games: 107

Goals: 16

Assists: 38

20. Kylian Mbappe - 54

Games: 51

Goals: 31

Assists: 23

19. Filippo Inzaghi - 54

Games: 81

Goals: 46

Assists: 8

18. Arjen Robben - 55

Games: 110

Goals: 31

Assists: 24

17. Kaka - 56

Games: 86

Goals: 30

Assists: 26

16. Angel Di Maria - 57

Games: 97

Goals: 22

Assists: 35

15. Didier Drogba - 59

Games: 92

Goals: 44

Assists: 15

14. Luis Figo - 60

Games: 103

Goals: 24

Assists: 36

13. Alessandro Del Piero - 63

Games: 89

Goals: 42

Assists: 21

12. Andriy Shevchenko - 63

Games: 100

Goals: 48

Assists: 15

11. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 71

Games: 73

Goals: 56

Assists: 15

10. Neymar - 72

Games: 73

Goals: 41

Assists: 31

9. Thierry Henry - 72

Games: 112

Goals: 50

Assists: 22

8. Ryan Giggs - 75

Games: 145

Goals: 28

Assists: 47

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 76

Games: 124

Goals: 48

Assists: 28

6. Thomas Muller - 78

Games: 130

Goals: 50

Assists: 28

5. Raul Gonzalez - 103

Games: 142

Goals: 71

Assists: 32

4. Karim Benzema - 104

Games: 135

Goals: 76

Assists: 28

3. Robert Lewandowski - 106

Games: 102

Goals: 82

Assists: 24

2. Lionel Messi - 166

Games: 154

Goals: 125

Assists: 41

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 188

Games: 181

Goals: 140

Assists: 48

Mbappe is already ahead of the likes of Rooney, Suarez, Aguero and Eto'o, which is seriously impressive for a 22-year-old.

At this rate, the PSG man is nailed on to become the sixth member of the 100-club, although it'll take something special from him to match either Messi or Ronaldo's superhuman-like numbers.

Especially as the two Ballon d'Or hoarders are still going as strong as ever in the Champions League...

