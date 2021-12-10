West Brom latest news: 'Great' teenager outshining Mowatt and Livermore at Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman offers West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael a different midfield dimension to seasoned stars Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gardner-Hickman made his third Championship start of the campaign as the Baggies registered a 2-1 win over Coventry City last weekend.

What's the latest news involving Gardner-Hickman?

Gardner-Hickman came through the Hawthorns ranks and has amassed more than 60 appearances for the club's under-18 and under-23 sides.

But Ismael, who was installed as West Brom's head coach during the summer, has offered the 19-year-old opportunities in the first-team and all four of Gardner-Hickman's senior outings have come since the season got underway in August.

Gardner-Hickman earned praise from Ismael following his display in the win over Coventry last time out, with the Frenchman describing the youngster's performance as "great".

It is not only Ismael who was impressed with Gardner-Hickman as he was also named as Sky Sports' man of the match thanks to breaking up the play and being a driving force behind Albion's numerous counter-attacks.

Plenty of Baggies fans have urged Ismael to reward Gardner-Hickman by naming the teenager in his starting line-up when Reading head to the Hawthorns on Saturday.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Gardner-Hickman?

Gardner-Hickman has caught Hatfield's eye thanks to his versatility and all-action displays since progressing into the senior squad.

The journalist feels Gardner-Hickman offers Ismael a totally different option to experienced midfield duo Livermore and Mowatt.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "He gets himself about, covers ground really well, wins the ball back, provides real energy and gets himself forward as well.

"That's something we've not necessarily seen from Jake Livermore or Alex Mowatt.

"Mowatt has scored good goals and provided deliveries but he's not making bursting runs into the box all the time."

Is Gardner-Hickman likely to nail down a regular spot?

Question marks remain over whether Gardner-Hickman will even be involved when West Brom return to action against Reading as Livermore and Jayson Molumby have returned to contention ahead of the Championship clash.

It will be difficult for Gardner-Hickman to ever race ahead of Mowatt in Ismael's estimations as the midfielder followed the head coach from Barnsley to the Midlands during the summer and has made 58 appearances under his guidance.

However, Ismael has converted Gardner-Hickman into a wing-back and now a central midfielder having come through the club's academy as a winger, so he clearly sees plenty of potential in him.

