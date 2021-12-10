Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as star rejects Villa Park switch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Borna Barisic's decision to turn down a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa may prove to be a blessing in disguise as it would have been a risky signing, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gerrard will get the first opportunity to bolster his Villa squad since being appointed as the club's head coach when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Barisic?

The Daily Star, via the Daily Record, has reported that Barisic has shunned the opportunity of a move to Villa Park as he has told insiders he wants to remain at Rangers.

It comes after Gerrard has already seen left-back as a problem position for his new club and the 41-year-old told scouts to identify targets ahead of the transfer window opening for business.

The Mirror, via the Daily Record, claimed Gerrard was hoping to be reunited with Barisic for a fee in the region of £8million.

Gerrard signed Barisic during his time at the Rangers helm thanks to persuading the Glasgow club's hierarchy to pay Osijek £2million for his services.

The 29-year-old went on to become a favourite under Gerrard, making 124 appearances and showcasing his attacking intent with seven goals and 33 assists.

He also played a key role as Rangers secured the Scottish Premiership title last season, their first in a decade.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Barisic?

Hatfield is unsure as to whether Barisic's snub should be seen as a blow for Gerrard and Villa.

The journalist believes welcoming the Rangers left-back to the Premier League would have been a risky move.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "Is it a big blow? I'm not too sure.

"Coming from Scottish football to English football is a bit of a gamble for the signing club."

Why would Barisic prefer to stay at Rangers?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was named as Gerrard's successor at Ibrox last month and the Dutchman spent a substantial chunk of his playing career at left-back, so he could prove beneficial for Barisic.

The Gers remain on course to defend their Scottish Premiership title thanks to currently being top of the standings and, as a result, more silverware could be on the cards if Barisic opts to stay in the blue half of Glasgow.

He has also failed to miss a single minute of football since van Bronckhorst moved into the dugout, meaning he is firmly in the Dutchman's plans and likely to remain a key component of the side.

Should Barisic move to Villa Park, he would have to do battle with the likes of Matt Targett and Ashley Young for a regular starting berth.

