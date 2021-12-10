Norwich team news: Dean Smith told to give barely-seen £10m man 'vote of confidence'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Smith should give Christos Tzolis a confidence boost by reinstating him to Norwich City's starting line-up when Manchester United head to Carrow Road tomorrow, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The Canaries will be looking to bounce back after suffering a convincing defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

What's the latest news involving Tzolis?

Norwich forked out £10million to sign Tzolis from Greek club PAOK during the summer transfer window.

The winger revealed the project put forward by then-boss Daniel Farke was a key reason behind his decision to head to Norfolk, but the early stages of his Carrow Road career have not gone to plan.

Tzolis was blasted by Farke after he took matters into his own hands and missed a spot-kick when he was not the designated penalty-taker during the Carabao Cup third round defeat to Liverpool in September.

The 19-year-old has yet to contribute a goal or an assist in the Premier League but he would have been hoping for a change in fortunes following Dean Smith's appointment as Farke's successor last month.

Tzolis appeared in all of Smith's first three matches at the helm but was hauled off at half-time against Newcastle United and left on the bench for the loss to Spurs last time out, meaning he has still only featured nine times since his move.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Tzolis?

Norwich are preparing to go to battle with a Manchester United side reenergised following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

The German got his reign off to a winning start thanks to Fred's strike against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Norwich are currently in the Premier League's relegation zone, propping up the table, and Hodge has called on Smith to give Tzolis a confidence boost by naming the winger in his starting line-up.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "In the wide areas, there's a few things he can do.

"He could bring in Tzolis, put a vote of confidence in that young man and give him the start on the left."

Who could Tzolis replace in the side?

Smith opted to deploy wing-backs for Norwich's clash with Spurs on Sunday, resulting in Brandon Williams and Max Aarons occupying the wide areas while Adam Idah joined Teemu Pukki in attack.

It was the first time since Smith's unveiling that the Canaries have played with the system and Tzolis' return could depend on whether his boss intends to persevere with the 3-5-2 formation.

Tzolis, who boasts 13 international caps for Greece, would be most likely to replace a central defender or Idah depending on whether Smith chooses to change to a flat back four or play with Pukki as a lone striker.

