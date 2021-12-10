Tottenham latest news: Fresh verdict emerges on Harry Kane and Antonio Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is not concerned about Harry Kane's recent form – and believes that Tottenham are now less reliant on the striker under Antonio Conte.

Spurs have enjoyed an upturn in Premier League results since Conte's arrival, but Kane is yet to score in the league since the middle of October.

How many goals has Kane scored this season?

In all competitions, for both club and country, the England captain has actually scored 18 goals, including three hat-tricks. However, those trebles have come against Mura, Albania, and San Marino, which don't make for great reading.

Those goals for England have put Kane within touching distance of Wayne Rooney's record, but he's always going to be judged on his numbers in the Premier League, and this season, they've been nothing short of dreadful.

In 13 appearances and almost 1,100 minutes of action, the 28-year-old has found the net just once, which is fewer than the likes of Fred, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The Norwich game was Kane's sixth Premier League match on the bounce without scoring, but Bridge reckons that it's only a matter of time before he gets back on the scoresheet.

Furthermore, the Sky Sports reporter reckons that winning games without being so dependent on Kane can only be a good thing following years of him being their main source of goals.

What did Bridge say about Kane?

When asked when he thinks Kane might find himself back on the scoresheet, he told GIVEMESPORT: "It could literally come any game; I don't think he's playing poorly. And I think in a certain way, there's a positive look about this. Under Antonio Conte, Tottenham are less reliant on just Harry Kane."

Could Kane get dropped?

Despite scoring in just one of the 13 Premier League games he's featured in this season, Conte's recent comments would appear to suggest that Kane's place in the starting XI isn't under threat.

The Italian said: "If I answer in an honest way, to start a game without Harry now is a bit difficult for me. We are talking about an important player for us."

Kane needs to get back to scoring ways for his own sake, but as Bridge alluded to, he isn't necessarily playing badly, he's just not getting the bounce of the ball in and around the penalty area.

But this is a man with 167 Premier League goals to his name, so it would be foolish to even consider that he won't eventually rediscover his form.

