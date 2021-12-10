Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim made as £27m ace tipped for shock Molineux move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers should opt against making a move to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli to Molineux, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Head coach Bruno Lage will have the opportunity to draft in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Alli?

Speaking during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, via Molineux.News, Paul Merson claimed Wolves need to buy a midfielder who offers more of an attacking threat than they currently have and suggested Alli could be an ideal signing.

According to The Athletic, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to allow the 37-cap England international to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.

It comes after Alli has fallen out of favour in north London, with his number of appearances being heavily restricted this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 67 goals during his time with Spurs, showcasing his attacking threat, and it was less than four years ago when his then-boss Mauricio Pochettino earmarked Alli as the world's best player at his age.

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-England winger Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Alli needs to find a new club in order to reignite his career.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Alli?

Hatfield would understand Alli being interested in a switch to Wolves if the opportunity arises.

However, the journalist has doubts over whether Lage would even be looking to do a deal with Spurs.

Hatfield reckons Wolves should steer clear of signing Alli, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £27million.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "For the player, I could understand the move, but not for the club.

"I couldn't understand Wolves making a move for Dele Alli, to be honest."

What other clubs have been linked with making a move?

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Alli is just one of the big names Newcastle hold an interest in.

The Magpies have been under new ownership since October, when a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund completed a £305million takeover.

It resulted in Newcastle becoming the richest club in world football, meaning they could splash the cash when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

However, if Wolves were to look to do a deal, they could hold the upper-hand as it has been claimed that Premier League clubs may refuse to sell or loan players to the Magpies following their injection of cash.

