It’s very much a new era at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking has paved the way for a new style at the club and the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is regarded to have one of the best footballing brains in world football, favouring a high press.

However, to make sweeping changes at this stage of the season when fixtures come thick and fast with little time on the training pitch is incredibly difficult. Even more so when you haven’t had a transfer window to bring in your ‘own players.’

A win and a draw from his two opening matches in charge is a decent enough start for Rangnick.

But there’s plenty of work to do.

In his first match in charge against Crystal Palace, Rangnick opted for a 4-2-2-2 formation.

In the two holding positions in midfield were Fred and Scott McTominay - a pairing that has often been criticised by Manchester United fans.

But they both performed well during the 1-0 win last weekend, with Fred even scoring the winning goal.

Rangnick was complimentary of the two players at full-time but alluded to the number of square passes that were played.

That was something that one Sky Sports reporter wanted to pick up on during a sit-down interview with McTominay this week.

However, he probably wasn’t expecting a fiery response from the Scottish midfielder.

The reporter asked: "After the Palace game, he [Rangnick] said that if he had one criticism of you and Fred, it would be that there were too many square passes."

McTominay replied: "He said 'one' not 'too many'."

The reporter seemed taken aback by McTominay’s response and said: “One from him, one from you, too many as a team. On that, is he asking you to be a bit braver on the ball? Is that the message he's trying to get out of you two as a pair?”

McTominay responded again: "Well, pretty much every team in the Premier League presses the middle of the pitch with the biggest intensity. You look at Liverpool, they close the middle of the pitch because they don't want you to play in the middle."

It was all a bit awkward, take a look:

VIDEO: Scott McTominay snaps back at reporter

Fair play to McTominay for standing up to the reporter and refusing to be called a ‘sideways passer’.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to start once again in Rangnick’s second Premier League game in charge as they face a trip to Norwich.

