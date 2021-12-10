FIFA 22: TOTGS Etienne Capoue SBC: How To Complete, Cheapest Solution And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue has been granted a Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and his upgraded version looks like it could be an absolute monster.

Formerly of Tottenham, the Frenchman has been in fine form in this season's Champions League which EA recognised, granting him with an 87-rated card with some impressive stats.

As you can see above, the fact that Capoue has not only impressive defending and physical stats, but also his agility, balance, composure and passing are equally as remarkable. He even has 87 shot power and 83 long shots - making the La Liga star a solid all-rounder.

With strong links to fellow French players and those that play in La Liga, this card could even play as a central defensive midfielder to provide the support needed and has the vision to pick out a pass to a pacey winger.

So how can you get your hands on TOTGS Capoue? And what is the cheapest way to do so? Scroll down to find out everything you need to go about the TOTGS Capoue Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

How To Complete The TOTGS Capoue SBC

As you can see, there are only two squads that you'll need to complete to earn this card and it could not be easier.

Here are the instructions for the TOTGS Capoue SBC:

France

Requirements

France Players: Min 1

Team of the Week (TOTW) Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Pack Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements

La Liga Santander Players: Min 1

Team of the Week (TOTW) Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Pack Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Cheapest Solution

This SBC is not the cheapest in the world to complete, but should be more than manageable for the majority of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

Futbin have logged the cheapest price and squads as the following:

France

Cheapest Solution: 24.8k (PS), 27.35k (XBX)

(Credit: Futbin)

La Liga

Cheapest Solution: 42.6 (PS), 44.95 (XBX)

(Credit: Futbin)

These players listed here are common enough and should be simple to pick up for cheap in the transfer market using the search tools.

That being said, the reward is a fantastic card with many different chemistry links, making Capoue one of the best value SBCs around right now.

FIFA 22 TOTGS Capoue SBC End Date

Be quick! Capoue will only be in the SBC of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team until Monday 13th December at 5:59pm GMT so make sure you give yourself plenty of opportunities to complete it.

