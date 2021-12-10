Assassins Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1: Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassins Creed Valhalla have released update 1.4.1 and we can reveal all the patch notes for you right here.

The latest game in the very popular franchise that has been involved in the gaming world for over a decade sees players able to explore the 9th century.

It was released all the way back in 2020 but still remains a very successful game as the developers constantly bring out new content.

This latest update has revealed some big changes to the settings, but they are ones the gaming community wanted and it is good to see that Ubisoft listen to their fans.

Assassins Creed Valhalla 1.4.1 Patch Notes

It is always crucial to see what is in the patch notes as they reveal changes to gameplay, new content, and also what bugs have been fixed.

This update is arguably quite a small one but there have been some very important fixes which makes sure the gaming community don’t grow frustrated by this current game.

Here are all the patch notes in full from the official Ubisoft site:

Combat

Aim Assist (Full, Moderate, Light, Off)

Level Scaling (Off, Default, Constant, Harder, Nightmarish)

*NEW* Parry timing-window (400, 650, 800 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death timing-window (300, 400, 600 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death Duration (1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 sec)

Stealth

Guaranteed Assassination (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Detection escape (0.5, 1, 2 sec)

*NEW* Detection escape while aiming (1, 2, 4 sec)

*NEW* Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec)

*NEW* Maximum enemies in search (2,3)

Exploration

Closest Opportunity (ON/OFF)

Icon Distance (OFF/ON)

*NEW* Viewpoint Synchronization (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Exploration Beams (Limited/Full)

*NEW* Unguided Objectives (OFF/ON)

Stealth Fixes

Improved instances where NPCs could detect players when vision between the player and NPCs is obstructed.

Reduced the hold time and speed restriction when blending with crowds.

Resolved some issues that caused players to be instantly detected when they should not have been.

