FIFA 22: Marquee Matchups SBCs This Week In Ultimate Team (FUT) (9th December - 16th December)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 release new Marquee Matchups Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in Ultimate Team every week and we have everything you need to know regarding the very latest set.

What are the Marquee Matchups, we hear you ask? Well, they are weekly challenges that EA Sports sets which are always based on football matches taking place in real life on the upcoming weekend.

As a result of completing these SBCs, various rewards in the form of FUT Packs and Coins are always up for grabs for players who accept the challenge.

These differ from the SBCs that give out player items, as the squad requirements can be quite specific, depending on the number of rare players, leagues, nations and other conditions.

Taking all of the above into consideration, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about this week's Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Read more: FIFA 22 TOTW: Full Squads, Leaks, Predictions And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups Release Times

The Marquee Matchups are released every Thursday at 6pm GMT, with four different challenges for players to complete.

Some will always be easier than others, meaning that you can use up those Untradeable Bronze and Silver players that might be sitting in your club gathering dust, making this a great opportunity to use those cards that you're not likely to use.

FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups (9th December - 16th December)

Here are the SBCs that gamers will need to complete this week in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Genoa vs Sampdoria

Requirements

Serie A Players: Min 1

Rare players: Min 2

Leagues: Min 2

Players from the same club: Max 3

Team Overall Rating: 70

Team Chemistry: 70

FC Porto vs Sporting Braga

Requirements

Liga NOS players (POR 1): Min 2

Players from the same nation: Min 3

Nationalities: Max 5

Team Overall Rating: 72

Team Chemistry: 75

PSG vs AS Monaco

Requirements

PSG Players: Min 1

AS Monaco Players: Min 1

Rare players: Min 2

Players from the same league: Max 4

Team Overall Rating: 74

Team Chemistry: 80

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Requirements

Real Madrid Players: Min 1

Atletico Madrid Players: Min 1

Rare players: Min 2

Number of Leagues: Max 3

Team Overall Rating: 76

Team Chemistry: 85

This article will be updated every week so be sure to come back to us to find out all of the latest news regarding Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News