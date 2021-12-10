Hellblade 2: Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, Story, PS5, Steam And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hellblade II is finally on its way and we have all of the details that you'll need to know regarding this upcoming release from Ninja Theory.

It had all gone quiet from the developmental side of things as the gaming heard nothing for two whole years. However, that silence was finally muted after their all-new gameplay trailer was unveiled during this year's The Game Awards.

While details are still limited at this time, the story looks like it will continue with the adventures of Senua in what appears to be a terrifying and creepy world that she finds herself in.

The first Hellblade title received hugely positive views back in 2018, with a Metacritic score of 88 and a user score of 8.0.

So what can we expect this time around? Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has been confirmed for Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2. We suspect that the game will be launched at some stage during 2022.

However, this is purely speculation at this time. We will release more information on this topic as soon as more details emerge.

Leaks

Any leaks regarding Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will appear here over the coming days, weeks and months once details begin to emerge.

Gameplay

The only footage of gameplay that we saw so far displays an epic third-person adventure thriller that sees players take control of the Hellblade protagonist, Senua.

The gaming community were treated to an epic battle between Senua and a giant, which beautifully blended stunning cinematics with immersive gameplay.

Senua is seen hunting a giant that is spotted inside a cave along with her companions. Their assault doesn't go to plan and they quickly retreat to their barricade located just outside the cave, with the giant wiping out everything in its path.

The scene comes to an end, at the brink of death, with the giant saying he recognises Senua, leaving question marks regarding what will happen next.

Story

No details regarding the game's storyline have been revealed at this time. While we have seen gameplay footage, nothing really matches up to a point where we can piece together a potential plot.

Not to worry, though. We will update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

Trailer

Hellblade fans finally got to see the eagerly awaited gameplay reveal of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 during The Games Awards 2021.

Here is the footage that was showcased during the ceremony (via Xbox's official YouTube channel):

Is Senus's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming To PS5?

No, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will only be available as an Xbox Series X & S exclusive.

Is Senus's Saga: Hellblade 2 Coming To Steam?

With rumours that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be available on Xbox Game Pass, it is not likely that Steam users will get the chance to play this all-new game.

Of course, this information could change, in which case we will update this section in due course.

