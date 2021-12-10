Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The conclusion of the 2021 Formula One season is upon us.

What started in Bahrain back in March, ends in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out for the Drivers' Championship.

The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers head into the final Grand Prix level on points, which means it is all to play for, making it one of the most exciting seasons in recent history.

Ahead of the season finale, thanks to Spotrac, we can take a look into the salaries of all of the drivers racing in the 2021 season.

However, we must note a few of them are disclosed, which means they are not publicly available.

Luckily for us, though, the majority can be seen, so let's dive right in!

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

DRIVER: Lewis Hamilton

AGE: 36

COUNTRY: United Kingdom

SALARY: $55,000,000

DRIVER: Valtteri Bottas

AGE: 32

COUNTRY: Finland

SALARY: $11,000,000

Red Bull Racing Honda

DRIVER: Max Verstappen

AGE: 24

COUNTRY: Netherlands

SALARY: $19,130,000

DRIVER: Sergio Perez

AGE: 31

COUNTRY: Mexico

SALARY: $3,420,000

McLaren F1 Team

DRIVER: Lando Norris

AGE: 22

COUNTRY: United Kingdom

SALARY: $1,915,000

DRIVER: Daniel Ricciardo

AGE: 32

COUNTRY: Australia

SALARY: $17,000,000

Aston Martin F1 Team

DRIVER: Lance Stroll

AGE: 23

COUNTRY: Canada

SALARY: $1,915,000

DRIVER: Sebastian Vettel

AGE: 34

COUNTRY: Germany

SALARY: $17,000,000

Alpine F1 Team

DRIVER: Fernando Alonso

AGE: 40

COUNTRY: Spain

SALARY: $20,500,000



DRIVER: Esteban Ocon

AGE: 25

COUNTRY: France

SALARY: $4,652,000

Scuderia Ferrari

DRIVER: Charles Leclerc

AGE: 24

COUNTRY: Monaco

SALARY: $11,000,000

DRIVER: Carlos Sainz Jr.

AGE: 27

COUNTRY: Spain

SALARY: $6,841,000

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

DRIVER: Pierre Gasly

AGE: 25

COUNTRY: France

SALARY: $1,915,000



DRIVER: Yuki Tsunoda

AGE: 21

COUNTRY: Japan

SALARY: N/A

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

DRIVER: Kimi Raikkonen

AGE: 42

COUNTRY: Finland

SALARY: $7,525,000



DRIVER: Antonio Giovinazzi

AGE: 27

COUNTRY: Italy

SALARY: $684,000

Haas F1 Team

DRIVER: Mick Schumacher

AGE: 22

COUNTRY: Germany

SALARY: N/A

DRIVER: Nikita Mazepin

AGE: 22

COUNTRY: Russia

SALARY: N/A

Williams Racing

DRIVER: George Russell

AGE:23

COUNTRY: United Kingdom

SALARY: $958,000



DRIVER: Nicholas Latifi

AGE: 26

COUNTRY: Canada

SALARY: $958,000

