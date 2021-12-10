Hamilton, Verstappen, Vettel, Alonso, Raikkonen: How much do F1 drivers earn?
The conclusion of the 2021 Formula One season is upon us.
What started in Bahrain back in March, ends in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out for the Drivers' Championship.
The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers head into the final Grand Prix level on points, which means it is all to play for, making it one of the most exciting seasons in recent history.
Ahead of the season finale, thanks to Spotrac, we can take a look into the salaries of all of the drivers racing in the 2021 season.
However, we must note a few of them are disclosed, which means they are not publicly available.
Luckily for us, though, the majority can be seen, so let's dive right in!
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
DRIVER: Lewis Hamilton
AGE: 36
COUNTRY: United Kingdom
SALARY: $55,000,000
DRIVER: Valtteri Bottas
AGE: 32
COUNTRY: Finland
SALARY: $11,000,000
Red Bull Racing Honda
DRIVER: Max Verstappen
AGE: 24
COUNTRY: Netherlands
SALARY: $19,130,000
DRIVER: Sergio Perez
AGE: 31
COUNTRY: Mexico
SALARY: $3,420,000
McLaren F1 Team
DRIVER: Lando Norris
AGE: 22
COUNTRY: United Kingdom
SALARY: $1,915,000
DRIVER: Daniel Ricciardo
AGE: 32
COUNTRY: Australia
SALARY: $17,000,000
Aston Martin F1 Team
DRIVER: Lance Stroll
AGE: 23
COUNTRY: Canada
SALARY: $1,915,000
DRIVER: Sebastian Vettel
AGE: 34
COUNTRY: Germany
SALARY: $17,000,000
Alpine F1 Team
DRIVER: Fernando Alonso
AGE: 40
COUNTRY: Spain
SALARY: $20,500,000
DRIVER: Esteban Ocon
AGE: 25
COUNTRY: France
SALARY: $4,652,000
Scuderia Ferrari
DRIVER: Charles Leclerc
AGE: 24
COUNTRY: Monaco
SALARY: $11,000,000
DRIVER: Carlos Sainz Jr.
AGE: 27
COUNTRY: Spain
SALARY: $6,841,000
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
DRIVER: Pierre Gasly
AGE: 25
COUNTRY: France
SALARY: $1,915,000
DRIVER: Yuki Tsunoda
AGE: 21
COUNTRY: Japan
SALARY: N/A
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
DRIVER: Kimi Raikkonen
AGE: 42
COUNTRY: Finland
SALARY: $7,525,000
DRIVER: Antonio Giovinazzi
AGE: 27
COUNTRY: Italy
SALARY: $684,000
Haas F1 Team
DRIVER: Mick Schumacher
AGE: 22
COUNTRY: Germany
SALARY: N/A
DRIVER: Nikita Mazepin
AGE: 22
COUNTRY: Russia
SALARY: N/A
Williams Racing
DRIVER: George Russell
AGE:23
COUNTRY: United Kingdom
SALARY: $958,000
DRIVER: Nicholas Latifi
AGE: 26
COUNTRY: Canada
SALARY: $958,000