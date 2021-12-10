Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In his first spell in charge of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho never lost a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Considering he spent over three years at the club between 2004 and 2007, that is a remarkable achievement. That doesn't mean that there weren't some hairy moments in west London, though.

On this day in 2006, Chelsea hosted Arsenal and things did not initially go according to plan for the Blues.

In a tight contest between two of the biggest teams in the country, it was Arsenal who went in front in the 78th minute through a Mathieu Flamini strike. Chelsea's unbeaten run at home was in serious jeopardy.

With six minutes remaining, they needed something special to get them out of a hole. Up stepped Michael Essien.

At first, it seemed like very little was on for Mourinho's men. Arjen Robben picked up the ball on the left flank, and looked up to see Arsenal's defence looking organised on the edge of their own penalty box.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He played a square pass to Frank Lampard, who in turn laid the ball off to Essien. The Ghanaian was hardly a prolific scorer in his Chelsea days, so there was little reason to believe that shooting was the best option for him to take from 30 yards out.

However, he saw things differently. Running onto the ball at pace, he let fly, with his strike starting just outside the post before swerving back in at the perfect moment to find the corner of the net.

There was pandemonium in the stands, and commentators Martin Tyler and Andy Gray could hardly believe what they'd just witnessed either.

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

As the shot flew past Jens Lehmann, Tyler simply bellowed: "ESSIEN!"

A stunned silence followed before Gray voiced his astonishment by exclaiming: "Oh. My. Goodness! What an unbelievable strike!

"Look at this, admire a strike of unbelievable quality. Unbelievable, unstoppable, unsaveable. This should win a game."

Watch the video below to remind yourself of the truly iconic piece of commentary...

It is hard to argue with Gray's assessment that Essien's goal was worthy of winning the match, but on this occasion it was only enough to rescue a point.

1 of 15 How much did Chelsea buy Michael Essien for? £22.5m £24.5m £26.5m £28.5m

Nevertheless, it kept Mourinho's unbeaten record at home intact, and 15 years on, we still cannot forget *that* goal followed by *that* piece of commentary by Tyler and Gray.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News