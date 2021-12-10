Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Judd Trump showed his talent after winning 'shot of the season' with a miraculous shot, which happened back in January of this year.

The former world number one was 5-1 down to Barry Hawkins in the German Masters semi-final when he defied logic to pot the green from an impossible angle.

Having to navigate past the blue, black and brown whilst travelling across the length of the table, Trump’s shot found the one angle in which it could hit the green. To make the shot even better, the cueball rebounded into a perfect position for Trump to sink the brown.

The shot was so good that, despite being made on January 31, the best snooker players around the world couldn’t beat it despite having a year of tournaments and matches to do so.

Not only was the shot itself worthy of winning the award, but it would also send Trump into a stunning comeback as he would eventually win the match 6-5, with the potting of the green the catalyst for this turnaround.

Knowing that he needed to fully commit his shots to have any chance of winning, the 32-year-old Brit played a ‘Hail Mary’ shot and his prayers were answered.

Immediately after the match, the significance of the shot wasn’t lost on Trump as he spoke to Eurosport: “To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever played a better shot, certainly not in a tournament. That shot really is once in a lifetime, to stop the white like I did."

What would surely become known as Trump’s best shot of his career would take on an even bigger meaning as just 24 hours later, he secured his second successive German Masters title with a 9-2 victory over Jack Lisowski.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The only aspect that Trump would have wished to have gone differently would be to have fans in the arena to witness the incredible moment.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in its height, the tournament was played in Milton Keynes behind closed doors.

News Now - Sport News