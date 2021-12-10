Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Formula 1 season is building to a spectacular crescendo as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to duke it out for glory in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The pair have been engaged in a fierce ding-don battle all season long and it is set to reach a dramatic climax in the desert.

Never has a pendulum shifted so many times over the course of a season with both men looking like hot favourites for large portions of the year.

There have thrills, spills and crashes aplenty as the pressure ramped up on the two relentless speedsters.

It has made for simply electrifying viewing and, as we prepare for lights-out in the final race of the season, we sit with a drivers championship on a knife edge.

Almost miraculously, Hamilton and Verstappen sit level on points going into the final race of the season, making Abu Dhabi a no-holds-barred gunfight for the title.

Hamilton is aiming to win an unprecedented eighth driving title while Verstappen is looking to finally fulfil all the early promise his career has shown by clinching his first championship.

The constructors' championship remains up for grabs as well, with Red Bull desperate to finally end the monopolistic dynasty Mercedes has mercilessly created in the sport.

So, as we sit in wait for what could be the most exciting end to a season we have ever seen, we thought we'd help you pass the time by testing how well you remember the year that has been.

Now is your chance to prove that you are true F1 egg-head by showing us, and your mates, just how much attention you have been paying this season.

Just 15 questions stand between you and glory. Good luck!

