F1 2022 Season: Start Date, Calendar, Changes, Teams, Drivers, Odds And Everything You Need To Know
Formula 1 will head into 2022 not just with a brand new season, but also with a new look.
The rules for this year are dramatically changing, with the FIA ripping up the rule book and bringing in a new set of regulations that dramatically effects the way that the car will behave.
Not only will the cars look great, but the governing body also say that the cars will be faster with even closer racing than in 2021.
F1 2022 Start Date
The first race of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will get underway on Sunday 20th March 2022.
F1 2022 Calendar
The FIA announced back in October 2021 that there will be a 23-race calendar, which will be a new record.
All races are subject to passing COVID-19 protocols and could be either delayed or postponed depending on the respective country's regulations.
20th March: Bahrain, Sakhir
27th March: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
10th April: Australia, Melbourne
24th April: Emilia Romagna, Imola
8th May: Miami
22nd May: Spain, Barcelona
29th May: Monaco
12th June: Azerbaijan, Baku
19th June: Canada, Montreal
3rd July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
10th July: Austria, Spielberg
24th July: France, Le Castellet
31st July: Hungary, Budapest
28th August: Belgium, Spa
4th September: Netherlands, Zandvoort
11th September: Italy, Monza
25th September: Russia, Sochi
2nd October: Singapore
9th October: Japan, Suzuka
23rd October: USA, Austin
30th October: Mexico, Mexico City
13th November: Brazil, Sao Paulo
20th November: Abu Dhabi
What Changes Are Taking Place in Formula 1 For 2022?
(Credit: Formula 1)
This year will be a complete revamp of the rules that could potentially shake up the field entirely, as Formula 1 enters into a new era in the sport.
The new regulations have been put forward to promote "better racing", which will allow cars to drive closer to each other without the interruption of downforce loss due to 'dirty air'.
To put it plainly, the changes have been made to reduce the loss of downforce, with huge 18-inch wheels to reduce tyre overheating and over-wheel winglets to control.
Something else you may have noticed is that the front and rear wings have completely changed, which is in aid of following cars close behind and controlling the air channelling from the car in front - preventing disruption in the downforce and a loss of grip.
F1 2022 Teams
Here are the teams that will be taking part for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship:
- Alfa Romeo Racing
- AlphaTauri-Red Bull
- Alpine-Renault
- Aston Martin-TBA
- Ferrari
- Haas-Ferrari
- McLaren-Mercedes
- Mercedes-AMG
- Red Bull Racing
- Williams-Mercedes
F1 2022 Drivers
Alfa Romeo recently confirmed that Guanyou Zhou will become the first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1 after joining up with the Italian racing team for the 2022 campaign, which means that Antonio Giovanazzi will not be taking part in Formula 1 next year, with former world champion Kimi Raikonnen also calling time on his career.
George Russell has made the switch from Williams to Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas departing the constructor's champions after five seasons to join Zhou at Alfa.
Here is the driver's lineup that has been confirmed so far:
- 77. Valtteri Bottas
- TBA. Guanyu Zhou
- 10. Pierre Gasly
- 22. Yuki Tsunoda
- 14. Fernando Alonso
- 31. Esteban Ocon
- 5. Sebastian Vettel
- 18. Lance Stroll
- 16. Charles Leclerc
- 55. Carlos Sainz Jr.
- 47. Mick Schumacher
- 9. Nikita Mazepin
- 3. Daniel Ricciardo
- 4. Lando Norris
- 44. Lewis Hamilton
- 63. George Russell
- 33. Max Verstappen
- 11. Sergio Pérez
- 23. Alex Albon
- 6. Nicholas Latifi
This section will be updated if the above line-up changes from now until the start of the season.
Odds
No odds are being offered to win the 2022 Formula 1 Driver's Championship at this time, but we will add them to this section of the article as soon as they become available.
