F1 2022 Season: Start Date, Calendar, Changes, Teams, Drivers, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 will head into 2022 not just with a brand new season, but also with a new look.

The rules for this year are dramatically changing, with the FIA ripping up the rule book and bringing in a new set of regulations that dramatically effects the way that the car will behave.

Not only will the cars look great, but the governing body also say that the cars will be faster with even closer racing than in 2021.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 Formula 1 season.

F1 2022 Start Date

The first race of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will get underway on Sunday 20th March 2022.

F1 2022 Calendar

The FIA announced back in October 2021 that there will be a 23-race calendar, which will be a new record.

All races are subject to passing COVID-19 protocols and could be either delayed or postponed depending on the respective country's regulations.



20th March: Bahrain, Sakhir

27th March: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

10th April: Australia, Melbourne

24th April: Emilia Romagna, Imola

8th May: Miami

22nd May: Spain, Barcelona

29th May: Monaco

12th June: Azerbaijan, Baku

19th June: Canada, Montreal

3rd July: United Kingdom, Silverstone

10th July: Austria, Spielberg

24th July: France, Le Castellet

31st July: Hungary, Budapest

28th August: Belgium, Spa

4th September: Netherlands, Zandvoort

11th September: Italy, Monza

25th September: Russia, Sochi

2nd October: Singapore

9th October: Japan, Suzuka

23rd October: USA, Austin

30th October: Mexico, Mexico City

13th November: Brazil, Sao Paulo

20th November: Abu Dhabi

What Changes Are Taking Place in Formula 1 For 2022?

(Credit: Formula 1)

This year will be a complete revamp of the rules that could potentially shake up the field entirely, as Formula 1 enters into a new era in the sport.

The new regulations have been put forward to promote "better racing", which will allow cars to drive closer to each other without the interruption of downforce loss due to 'dirty air'.

To put it plainly, the changes have been made to reduce the loss of downforce, with huge 18-inch wheels to reduce tyre overheating and over-wheel winglets to control.

Something else you may have noticed is that the front and rear wings have completely changed, which is in aid of following cars close behind and controlling the air channelling from the car in front - preventing disruption in the downforce and a loss of grip.

We think the car looks fantastic. What do you think of the changes to this year's car? Get in touch and let us know!

F1 2022 Teams

Here are the teams that will be taking part for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship:

Alfa Romeo Racing

AlphaTauri-Red Bull

Alpine-Renault

Aston Martin-TBA

Ferrari

Haas-Ferrari

McLaren-Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG

Red Bull Racing

Williams-Mercedes

F1 2022 Drivers

Alfa Romeo recently confirmed that Guanyou Zhou will become the first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1 after joining up with the Italian racing team for the 2022 campaign, which means that Antonio Giovanazzi will not be taking part in Formula 1 next year, with former world champion Kimi Raikonnen also calling time on his career.

George Russell has made the switch from Williams to Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas departing the constructor's champions after five seasons to join Zhou at Alfa.

Here is the driver's lineup that has been confirmed so far:

77. Valtteri Bottas

TBA. Guanyu Zhou

10. Pierre Gasly

22. Yuki Tsunoda

14. Fernando Alonso

31. Esteban Ocon

5. Sebastian Vettel

18. Lance Stroll

16. Charles Leclerc

55. Carlos Sainz Jr.

47. Mick Schumacher

9. Nikita Mazepin

3. Daniel Ricciardo

4. Lando Norris

44. Lewis Hamilton

63. George Russell

33. Max Verstappen

11. Sergio Pérez

23. Alex Albon

6. Nicholas Latifi

This section will be updated if the above line-up changes from now until the start of the season.

Odds

No odds are being offered to win the 2022 Formula 1 Driver's Championship at this time, but we will add them to this section of the article as soon as they become available.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 News, Results and Standings right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News